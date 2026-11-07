“Don’t contact me unless you’re a professional team”... MC Mong reveals his home, then opens recruitment for a YouTube production team

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer MC Mong has publicly recruited a production team for YouTube content that will show his daily life.

On the 7th, MC Mong posted on social media, “I’m looking for the one and only YouTube team that will share 100% of my daily life.” He also shared a photo featuring his pet dog and part of his home.

“I want to meet a genius who excels at editing and planning,” he said, adding a condition for applicants: “Don’t contact me unless you’re a professional team.”

Describing himself as a “devil’s talent,” he also expressed his determination to showcase his abilities on YouTube.

MC Mong has recently returned to music as well. This past August, he held a solo concert for the first time in about four years and released a new song, “Young Days,” that same month. It was his first new song in about five years, following his 2021 full-length album.

Last month, he also announced plans to suspend his TikTok live broadcasts for the time being and present new broadcasts through YouTube Live. He had previously announced that he would hold free performances in several regions this coming November.

After music and live broadcasts, MC Mong is also preparing YouTube content about his daily life. Interest is growing in what team he will work with to build his new channel.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.