Sleepy's Mother-in-Law Was Horrified by Her Tattoo-Covered Son-in-Law: “I Was Shocked—I Didn't Like Him”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Sleepy's mother-in-law candidly spoke about her first impression of her son-in-law.

A video titled “Why Having Your Mother-in-Law Nearby Is Best When Raising Kids” was released on the YouTube channel “Sleepy, Right?” on the 5th.

Sleepy said that while his wife was away on a trip, his mother-in-law, who lives in Busan, came to his home to help with childcare. Asked about his relationship with her, Sleepy said, “We're close now, at least. You used to keep telling me I was ugly,” prompting laughter.

Sleepy lay down in front of his mother-in-law and received a neck massage, looking relaxed. He also chatted freely with her. When the conversation turned to marriage, she said, “The eight-year age gap felt so significant that I wondered if she was marrying an uncle.”

Sleepy immediately asked, “What did you think when you first saw my tattoos?” His mother-in-law said, “I was horrified at first. I hated the tattoos themselves. Tattoos have become so common that I'm okay with them now, but at first, there were the tattoos, and he was eight years older—what was I supposed to do...” She candidly shared how awkward she had felt. Sleepy also asked curiously, “You didn't like me at first, right?” His mother-in-law replied, “It's not that I didn't like my son-in-law; I didn't like either my daughter or my son-in-law,” prompting laughter.

When Sleepy expressed his hurt, saying, “You used to say I was ugly,” his mother-in-law explained, “That was a misunderstanding.” She also nodded when Sleepy asked, “Are you satisfied now?”

Sleepy married a woman who is not in the entertainment industry and is eight years younger than him in 2022. They have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.