The late Jeon Yu-seong in a wheelchair... A final outing with Lee Eun-gyeol a month before his death

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Magician Lee Eun-gyeol shared a photo from his final outing with the late Jeon Yu-seong, recalling the occasion.

The sight of Jeon Yu-seong from behind, seated in a wheelchair and gazing at the blue mountains, moved viewers.

KBS2’s Immortal Songs, which aired on the 7th, marked the first anniversary of Jeon Yu-seong’s death with a special titled “Jeon Yu-seong Special Without Jeon Yu-seong.”

Lee Eun-gyeol, who forged ties with the magic community thanks to Jeon Yu-seong’s support, also appeared that day and performed a special magic act.

When Lee Chan-won asked what had prompted him to appear, Lee Eun-gyeol explained that a Korean magic competition had been able to take place thanks to Jeon Yu-seong’s support.

He said Jeon Yu-seong had continued to give the magic community and him many opportunities, adding, “I think I came here as a representative.”

When Kim Jun-hyun asked whether he had traveled abroad with Jeon Yu-seong, Lee Eun-gyeol said that once he had received a call from Jeon: “Build a hospital in the Himalayas. Would you like to do the opening?”

He recalled that the hospital was in fact built, giving him a good opportunity to visit Jeon Yu-seong.

Lee Eun-gyeol also shared how he had visited Jeon Yu-seong at his home in Namwon a month before Jeon passed away.

Jeon came out of the house, pointed out nearby restaurants, and went on a short outing with him, suggesting they dip their feet in the water at Jirisan. They did not spend long drinking tea, but it became a lasting memory for Lee Eun-gyeol, he said.

A junior magician who accompanied them at the time took a photo of the two sitting side by side, seen from behind.

Lee Eun-gyeol said he had heard from Jeon Yu-seong’s daughter that it had been the deceased’s final outing, adding, “I feel bad, but I’m also grateful, thinking he went out of his way to look after me because I’d made the effort to visit him.”

The released photo showed Jeon Yu-seong seated in a wheelchair, with Lee Eun-gyeol sitting beside him. The two were gazing at the blue mountains. Shin Dong-yup, who saw the photo, said, “They look so beautiful from behind.”

Jeon Yu-seong died on September 25 last year after his pneumothorax symptoms worsened. He was 76.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.