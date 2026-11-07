“They Say I Look 18”: 44-Year-Old Song Hye-kyo Laughs Like Never Before, Fails to Hold Back While Bragging About Herself

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Song Hye-kyo failed to hold back her laughter while talking about herself, bringing a smile to the faces of even those watching.

On the 7th, a teaser video titled “124th Savings Club Meeting Attendee | Coming Saturday, 11/14 at 9 a.m.” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun.

Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo, who worked together on the Netflix drama Tantara, appeared in this episode. When Yoo Jae-suk asked Gong Yoo, “Are you impatient by nature?” he replied, “I’m not that impatient.” Song Hye-kyo immediately countered, “I don’t think you’re that laid-back either,” making everyone laugh. Gong Yoo laughed and asked, “Am I impatient?” Yoo Jae-suk responded, “You two have great chemistry.”

When the conversation turned to her debut, Song Hye-kyo said she entered the entertainment industry through a school-uniform selection contest. Gong Yoo remarked, “School uniforms would look good on you even now.” Song Hye-kyo immediately burst out laughing and said, “They say that because I’m short. They tease me about it every day on set.” She went on, “When I say, ‘I’m so bored, I should buy a bottle of wine and have a glass,’ they say, ‘You look 18, so I can’t sell it to you,’” then burst into laughter. With her face covered by her hands, Song Hye-kyo laughed heartily, making even the viewers laugh.

Meanwhile, Tantara tells the story of people who had nothing but dreamed of dazzling success and threw themselves into pursuing it, against the backdrop of South Korea’s entertainment industry in the 1960s to 1980s, when barbarism and violence ran rampant. It will be released on December 11.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.