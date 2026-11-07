“Didn’t Think It Would Really Happen”: Even Yoo Jae-suk Couldn’t Believe Lee So-ra Would Show Up; Standing Ovation at Her First Meeting with Gummy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee So-ra appeared on Hangout with Yoo and teamed up with Gummy for the first time.

After their live performance, the cast responded with a standing ovation, and Yoo Jae-suk admitted that he had found it hard to believe Lee So-ra would appear ever since the preliminary round.

On Hangout with Yoo, the MBC variety show broadcast on the 7th, the identities of the 18 contestants who passed the preliminary round of the ’95 MBC Seoul Song Festival were revealed.

The performers known as “Jurassic Park,” “Our Paradise,” and “Adolescence,” who sang Shin Hyo-beom’s “I Love You,” were Gummy, Lee So-ra, and Jung Seung Hwan, respectively. Jung Seung Hwan, who was away for reserve forces training, joined the performance via a recording.

Gummy and Lee So-ra delivered beautiful harmonies live. When the performance ended, the contestants stood up and applauded.

Heo Kyung-hwan was moved, saying, “I can’t believe I got to see this performance up close,” while Yoo Jae-suk and Jung Eun-ji marveled at the two singers’ performance, calling it “a truly rare performance.”

Lee So-ra said this was her first time meeting Gummy. “I’ve never performed onstage with Gummy. I’m seeing her face for the first time today. I’d only seen her on TV,” she said, adding, “I don’t think either of us appeared on many shows.”

When Haha said, “It’s an honor,” about the two meeting, Lee So-ra retorted, “Be quiet. Don’t say things like that. A singer comes onstage to sing—what’s so honorable about that? It’s just what we do,” drawing laughs.

Yoo Jae-suk said that Lee So-ra’s appearance itself had surprised him.

“Thank you for joining the music festival. I could hear that it was Lee So-ra, but I couldn’t believe you’d actually show up,” he said.

Lee So-ra explained why she had decided to appear: “I wanted to try something new in 2026. I’ve never done a variety show like this before.” She added, “Since Yoo Jae-suk was hosting, I thought he’d make me feel at ease and treat me well. So I decided to come, but I’m so nervous.”

She added, “I’m so nervous that I can’t get all the notes out,” and said she had been holding on to Gummy during rehearsal.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.