Cha Ye-ryun, who denied school bullying allegations, takes down her SNS profile photo—but quietly resumes group-buying sales

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] As actress Cha Ye-ryun announces a forceful legal response to allegations of school bullying, attention is turning to the fact that her commercial activities on social media remain brisk amid the swirl of controversy over her private life.

On the 6th, notable changes were observed on Cha Ye-ryun’s personal social media account, including the disappearance of her profile photo and a decrease in the number of previously uploaded posts.

No specific reason has been given for which posts were selectively made private or deleted, and Cha Ye-ryun’s side has also offered no explanation for the changes to the account’s appearance.

Notably, soon after the profile area was tidied up, the online group-buying sales link connected to her main bio began working normally again.

Cha Ye-ryun has consistently shared homekeeping and recipe content on her personal social media and YouTube, while continuing group-buying sales of related products such as braised kimchi and cooking aprons.

The sales page had been inaccessible for some time from the afternoon of the 4th, displaying the error message “Page not found.” But from the afternoon of the 5th, the access problem was resolved, and the link once again began directing users to a normal product-ordering page.

The profile photo and traces of posts were removed right after the allegations surfaced, but the commerce channel quietly resumed operations within a day.

This online account cleanup is drawing even closer scrutiny amid the furor over the school bullying allegations surrounding Cha Ye-ryun.

On the 29th of last month, a post appeared on an online community alleging that the writer had been bullied, including through verbal abuse and assault, by an actress born in 1985 during middle school. Based on the personal details provided, Cha Ye-ryun was identified as the subject of the allegations.

Her agency, HB Entertainment, immediately denied the claims, calling them “clearly baseless.” Access to the original post was blocked under a temporary measure pursuant to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. However, the dispute over the truth intensified as conflicting accounts emerged: posts criticizing her attitude from online users claiming to be former employees at places such as hair salons, golf courses and restaurants, and positive stories from a piano instructor from her rookie days.

The agency issued another statement on the 4th, warning that it would take legal action without leniency, saying, “We take very seriously the reckless false claims made by people hiding behind anonymity and the excessive personal attacks directed at the actor’s family.”

The production team behind the YouTube channel also said it had closed some videos and comment sections to prevent malicious comments.

However, while YouTube has locked down the comment sections and posted only a notice announcing the winners, Cha Ye-ryun’s social media has also seen the profile photo removed while only the group-buying link has been restored. With these contrasting moves continuing, arguments on online communities are expected to carry on for the time being.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.