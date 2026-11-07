Shim Haeun Reveals Her Child-Model Daughter, Who “Doesn’t Look Like Lee Chun-soo at All”... “Magazine Release Day”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee G-eun] Shim Haeun, wife of former soccer player Lee Chun-soo, has revealed a pictorial of their daughter Juyul, who works as a child model.

On the 7th, Shim Haeun posted a message and photos on her social media, writing, “A mom of three always has triple the schedule~ Today is the day our Juyul’s Gisu magazine comes out.”

The released photos featured Juyul’s magazine pictorial, drawing attention. Juyul showed off her adorable charm with her doll-like looks. She captivated viewers with serious poses and expressions.

Lee Chun-soo recently expressed his affection for Juyul, saying, “The twins don’t look like me. They’re really pretty. They got all the good things. I think it’s because (their genes) went a little more toward their mom’s side.”

Meanwhile, Lee Chun-soo married Shim Haeun in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Jueun in 2013 and their twins, son Taegang and daughter Juyul, in 2020.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.