Four days after Yeongsu of Season 32 apologizes over hidden-camera controversy, Gukhwa posts cryptic SNS message: "Trust"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Gukhwa (real name Jeong Min-hyeon), a cast member of I Am SOLO: Love Continues, posted a message emphasizing "trust" after controversy erupted over Yeongsu of Season 32 (real name Choi Jeong-hyeon) filming without her consent. It came four days after Yeongsu apologized.

On the 7th, Gukhwa posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Love is seen not with the eyes but with the heart, and the only force that keeps the eyes of the heart open is 'trust.'"

She also added hashtags such as "trust," "wedding" and "wedding guest outfit."

In the photos, Gukhwa wore black to a wedding. She exuded an elegant mood as she smiled brightly at the outdoor venue and took selfies in front of a mirror.

The post drew attention because it was shared after the recent controversy over filming without consent involving Yeongsu of Season 32.

On Contract Marriage, which aired on KBS Joy and MBC every1 on the 2nd, it was revealed that Yeongsu had installed a personal camera and filmed the daily life of his virtual wife, Gukhwa, without seeking her consent.

After learning about the filming, Gukhwa expressed her displeasure, saying, "If you were going to film, you should have told me." Yeongsu apologized but also said, "You're really sensitive, aren't you?" drawing criticism from viewers.

Gukhwa demanded that the footage be deleted, and Yeongsu deleted it before handing her the memory card.

As the controversy continued, Yeongsu posted on social media on the 3rd, saying, "First, I sincerely apologize to Min-hyeon," and, "It was entirely my fault, with no excuse, that I failed to show the basic consideration of first asking for the other person's consent."

On the 4th, Gukhwa also thanked those who were concerned about her. She became known after appearing on I Am SOLO: Love Continues, which airs on SBS Plus and ENA, and is currently appearing on Contract Marriage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.