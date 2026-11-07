Kim Hyun-chul: “I Paid 500,000 Won for Yoo Jae-suk’s Wedding, but Got No Perks; I Want Some Refunded” (Knowing Bros)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian and conductor Kim Hyun-chul amused audiences with an anecdote about wedding gift money.

Kim Hyun-chul, singer and hairdresser Lee Ji-hyun, and comedian Kim Young-hee appeared on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, which aired on the 7th.

Kim Hyun-chul said that although he and Kang Ho-dong were friends born in the same year, 1970, he felt “quite uncomfortable” around him. He said the two had not appeared on many shows together.

He then brought up Kang Ho-dong’s wedding 20 years ago. Kim Hyun-chul said, “There were a lot of family events back then, so I set some amounts. I decided on 100,000 won for a producer I was close to, 50,000 won for the head writer, and 30,000 won for another writer I was close to. When Mr. Ho-dong got married, I thought I should make a good impression, so I paid an enormous amount: 150,000 won.”

He added, “200,000 won felt like too much, but 150,000 won seemed manageable,” then amused the audience by revealing that he had given 500,000 won to Yoo Jae-suk, who got married around the same time.

When Kang Ho-dong seemed hurt, Kim Hyun-chul explained, “Yoo Jae-suk was doing a lot of shows at the time, so I wanted to make a good impression. I did it because Kang Ho-dong was intimidating.” He also said, “I gave [Yoo Jae-suk] 500,000 won, but got no benefits out of it, so I kind of wish I could get 300,000 won refunded. I’m not saying this to be funny.” His remarks had everyone laughing. Still, he also expressed his gratitude, saying Yoo Jae-suk had given several times as much in wedding gift money at Kim’s own wedding.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.