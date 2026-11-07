“Is this the Barbie doll I knew?”... Han Chae-young’s face looks different again amid plastic surgery rumors and filter controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Chae-young, the “original Barbie doll,” has once again set the internet abuzz after sharing an update with a noticeably different look.

On the 7th, Han Chae-young posted several photos on her social media (SNS) account showing her relaxing at a resort with strikingly exotic scenery, along with the brief caption “Paradise.”

In the photos, Han Chae-young is enjoying a leisurely getaway against the backdrop of a warm southern destination lined with palm trees.

Unlike in South Korea, where temperatures have plunged sharply with the onset of winter, she smiled brightly in a lightweight black polka-dot shirt, her long, straight hair falling loose. Her still-small face, well-defined features and signature elegant aura draw the eye.

But soon after the photos were posted, netizens’ attention turned to her “face.” She looked somewhat awkward and unfamiliar, quite unlike the distinctive, open-faced look audiences had grown accustomed to.

This is not the first time Han Chae-young’s appearance has stirred controversy.

When she held her first TikTok livestream last May, rumors of plastic surgery surfaced after people noticed her heavy makeup and changed-looking eyes, among other things.

Since then, whenever photos have appeared on SNS—including a post on the 3rd—rumors of excessive camera-filter use and plastic surgery have kept piling up, with comments such as, “Is that really the Barbie doll I knew?”, “Did she overdo the retouching?” and “She looks the same in videos, but in photos alone she looks like a different person.”

Some even speculated that the drastic change in her appearance could be a sign of health problems.

Despite the controversy, Han Chae-young has maintained her silence without offering any explanation.

She confidently posted these latest resort photos without appearing to pay heed to the suspicions, but the filter and plastic surgery rumors have flared up again, leaving fans both concerned and curious.

Speculation is also gaining ground that the change may be due not to cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery, but to camera angles and an overly aggressive photo-editing app.

Born in 1980, Han Chae-young made her debut in the 2000 film The Record and won widespread affection for her distinctive Western-style figure and beauty, earning the nickname “Barbie doll.”

She married a businessman four years her senior in 2007 and has a son born in 2013. Recently, she has continued to connect actively with fans through an appearance on MBN’s Legend of the Nameless and her personal YouTube channel, Bap-i-inhyeong Han Chae-young.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.