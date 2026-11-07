'Married for 23 years,' Lee Yo-won won’t even hold hands with her beloved husband... “The smell of cigarettes won’t go away, even after I wipe my hands”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Yo-won revealed why she doesn’t hold hands with her husband.

On the 7th, KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” showed Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, the featured couple in November’s “Monthly House Husband,” spending time together as they prepared for their first play together.

That day, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra walked down the street holding hands affectionately.

Park Seo-jin saw them and asked Eun Ji-won, “Do you and Yo-won also walk around holding hands?”

Lee Yo-won replied, “I don’t hold hands because of the smell of cigarettes. Even after wiping, the smell won’t go away,” drawing laughter.

Eun Ji-won, who also smokes, defended Lee Yo-won’s husband, saying, “What do you mean the smell won’t go away? Your husband smokes e-cigarettes.”

Lee Yo-won then asked Eun Ji-won, “You can’t hold hands either, can you?”

Eun Ji-won joked, “I smoke regular cigarettes, but my hands are always full, so I can’t hold hands,” bringing laughter to the set.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.