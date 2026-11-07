Jin’s Travel’s final video, edited before his death in a hit-and-run, released, prompting an outpouring of tears: “My heart aches”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] The final video by travel YouTuber Jin’s Travel (real name Cho Jin-woo), who died in a hit-and-run in Bolivia, has been released, leaving viewers heartbroken.

On the 7th, a video titled “A Healing-Filled Bicycle Journey into Bolivia, Made Possible by Chance 【South America Bicycle Trip 14】” was released on Jin’s Travel’s YouTube channel, “Jin’s Travel.”

In the video, he traveled by bicycle as usual, introducing exotic scenery and recounting his journey. The fact that it was the last video released after the tragic news made it all the more heartbreaking.

Subscribers flooded the video with tributes, writing, “I can’t stop crying. I miss him already,” “I used to find so much comfort in watching his videos, and this is so sad,” “These past few days have been so hard, and my heart aches throughout the video,” and “Jin-woo brought happiness to all of us. Thank you so much.”

Jin’s Travel died after being struck by a cargo truck while riding a bicycle in Bolivia at around 9:30 a.m. on the 4th. He was 33. According to local media, the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene but was later arrested.

His family later traveled to Bolivia and reportedly received assistance from diplomatic authorities, including the South Korean Embassy in Bolivia.

Jin’s Travel’s older brother, who announced his death, said he had found a video scheduled to be made public at 6:15 p.m. Korea time on the 7th. His brother said, “I found a video that had already been edited and prepared. It’s scheduled to be uploaded soon,” and added, “While we wait for our Jin-woo to finally return safely to Korea, I hope everyone will share in the last gift he left behind and remember our beloved Jin-woo for a long time.”

Jin’s Travel launched his YouTube channel, “Jin’s Travel,” in 2020 and has since shared videos of his bicycle journeys around the world.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.