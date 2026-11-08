'From private-life controversy to comeback': Hwang Jung-min looks noticeably thinner in latest update... 'I've lost more weight'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Hwang Jung-min shared an update showing a somewhat gaunt appearance ahead of a comeback.

On the 7th, a video titled “What Happened at the Cast Meeting for the Musical Mrs. Doubtfire (+ Hidden-Camera Prank)” was released on actor Jung Sang-hoon’s YouTube channel “Jung Sang-hoon Bijeong Sang-hoon.”

Jung Sang-hoon turned on the camera at a cast meeting for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire, which opens this coming December. He said, “The actors and staff get together to talk about what kind of show we’re going to put on and spend time doing a read-through. It’s an important occasion.”

There were many actors and staff members in the rehearsal room. Amid them, lead actor Hwang Jung-min also appeared, drawing attention. Hwang’s face looked noticeably slimmer, as if Hwang had lost weight. Jung Sang-hoon greeted Hwang warmly, saying, “It looks like you’ve put on a little weight,” and Hwang replied, “No, I’ve lost more.”

Hwang Jung-min then cheered Jung Sang-hoon on, saying, “I hear you’re doing YouTube? Good luck with ‘Jung Sang-hoon Bijeong Sang-hoon’!”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min was embroiled in controversy last July after a woman in her 40s, whom Hwang had known as a fan, made revelations about Hwang’s private life. A claimed to have had a personal relationship with Hwang, but his agency denied this and filed a complaint against A for, among other things, violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, calling A “a suspect in a stalking crime who has continually harassed Hwang Jung-min.” A was fined 6 million won in the first trial. A appealed, and the case is set to go to a second trial. Hwang also filed an additional complaint against A, citing the leaking of personal information and other grounds. A had already filed a damages suit against Hwang in February, seeking around 200 million won.

Hwang Jung-min is returning to work through the musical Mrs. Doubtfire and is also awaiting the release of the Netflix film Mission: Cross 2.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.