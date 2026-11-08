“Look over here”... From Cafe Hit to Building Owner: Kim Jung-hwa’s Husband Fumes at Rude Customer Who Disrespected His Wife

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Jung-hwa’s husband, Yoo Eun-sung, expressed anger at some customers who behaved rudely toward his wife.

On the 6th, a video titled “Kim Jung-hwa: ‘A Cafe with Too Much Downtime Will Fail’ | The Reality of Being a Cafe Owner” was released on Kim Jung-hwa’s YouTube channel, “Channel Kim Jung-hwa.”

When the production team asked Kim Jung-hwa, “What would you like to say to people preparing to open a cafe?”, she replied, “People seem to think of coffee as something refined. They seem to see it as a laid-back kind of job, but it isn’t. I tell cafe owners, too, that a cafe with too much downtime will fail.”

She went on to share the realities of running a cafe, saying, “A cafe only does well if you keep moving around until you’re sweating. The ideal and reality are different. The more you move, the more money you can make. When business is slow and there are no customers, it’s hard because there are none; when there are lots, it’s hard because you’re busy. I guess this is what life as a self-employed person is like.”

When asked what had been most difficult about running the cafe, Yoo Eun-sung mentioned rude customers. He said, “My wife is a special case because she’s a celebrity who runs a cafe. People often come to check it out. It’s fine if they just look, but sometimes they come inside and say, ‘Look over here,’ or, ‘You’re a celebrity, so look over here.’ As her husband, I want to get angry and swear at them. It’s so rude. I feel bad for my wife when I have to tone down what I say to those customers.” Kim Jung-hwa also ruefully remarked, “That’s rude.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-hwa married singer Yoo Eun-sung in 2013, and they have two sons. She currently operates 13 cafe locations and became a building owner after buying a building in Chinatown under the cafe’s name for 1.05 billion won in 2023.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.