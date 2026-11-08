Whatever she does, they say she’s pregnant... Yuna Kim’s “puffy-cheek” flower pose sparks another round of “wild speculation”

[Kim Jun-seok, Sportschosun reporter] She posted just one photo, and once again, pregnancy rumors started.

Yuna Kim became the target of baseless speculation over nothing more than her cute look in a behind-the-scenes photo from an advertising shoot.

On the 7th, Yuna Kim posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a shoot for the coffee brand she models for on her social media account, along with the brief caption “COLOR of Maxim.”

In the released photo, Yuna Kim is crouching on the floor in a neat, white-toned outfit.

She especially caught people’s attention by resting her arms on top of a large box of instant coffee mix—big enough to comfortably conceal her plump figure—and propping her chin on her hands in what is known as a “flower pose.”

As she gives the camera a faint smile, her signature clear, elegant aura comes through, along with an especially warm and lovely mood.

But the photo was met with an unexpected interpretation online soon after it was released. When people noticed her especially round, endearingly full cheeks, her crouching pose, and an angle that seemed to show the large box concealing her upper body, some netizens once again raised premature pregnancy rumors, asking things like, “Could this be news of a baby?” and “Is that pose hinting at a pregnancy?”

Since marrying Ko Woo-rim, a member of the group Forestella, in 2022, Yuna Kim has repeatedly faced excessive interest and speculation about having a child over even minor details such as how her clothes fit, changes in her figure, or a single pose.

Whenever she has appeared to have put on a little weight or worn loose-fitting clothes recently, pregnancy suspicions have followed like a label. But it was nothing more than a fuss fueled by netizens’ excessive interest in entertainment and sports stars.

In another photo released that day, Yuna Kim was seen checking the contents of the box while still showing off the slim, polished look of a professional model, naturally dispelling all the speculation.

In response to the feverish speculation about her having a child that spreads with every photo, even though she was simply leaning on a prop from the shoot and making her signature cute expression, fans are saying, “Whatever she does, they say she’s pregnant.” “It’s just an adorable flower pose, but people are reading too much into it.” “It’s exhausting to have pregnancy rumors start just because her cheeks look a little fuller.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.