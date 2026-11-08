KIAN84's Bizarre Dish Goes Too Far? Hygiene Row Erupts After He Serves 'Ripe Persimmon Mash-Up Fried Rice'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Webtoon artist and TV personality KIAN84 sparked a heated debate among netizens after unveiling an unusual dish made by stir-frying leftover lunchbox side dishes together with dessert fruit.

On the 5th, KIAN84 released a video of his daily life in vlog format on his personal YouTube channel, 'Life84.'

That day, he mentioned Joy of the group Red Velvet, who was set to appear as a guest on his channel, and explained his choice of menu, saying, "Joy said they wanted to try fried rice made with lunchbox food, so I'm going to cook it myself and bring it."

The main ingredient in the dish was leftover boxed meals brought back from the filming location.

KIAN84 said, "I brought back three unopened lunchboxes from the previous day's shoot because it seemed a shame to let them be thrown away," then generously tipped the rice and side dishes into the pan.

What caught people's attention was the appearance of a ripe persimmon that had been included for dessert.

Saying he would use fruit instead of sugar to add sweetness, KIAN84 boldly tried mixing a whole peeled ripe persimmon into the fried rice and cooking it. He also offered this tip: "If you have a lunchbox meal left unfinished or sitting around, I recommend stir-frying it this way."

Joy, handed the finished dish, could not hide her momentary surprise at finding ripe persimmon in the fried rice. But after tasting it, she responded favorably, saying, "It's like eating all kinds of side dishes in a single spoonful; the flavors become more varied and appealing the more you chew."

But after the show aired, reactions in the online comments were sharply divided.

Some viewers took issue with the reuse of leftovers and the unusual cooking method, saying, "It's rude to mix leftover side dishes together and serve them to a guest," "It makes me uncomfortable to watch, as if he's playing around with food," and "He should pay more attention to cleanliness and hygiene."

Others, however, pushed back, saying, "Joy had requested the dish first, and the idea was to save food that would otherwise be thrown away," and "The very idea of using ripe persimmon as a natural sweetener is so KIAN84—and so inventive." There was also considerable support for accepting it as a highly original concept.

In particular, KIAN84 has previously drawn comments about his hygiene habits after an anecdote emerged that he had gone several days without changing his underwear on the recently released Netflix variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B 2.'

Since he had protested on his personal channel shortly after the controversy, saying, "I'm not as dirty as you think," the hygiene debate over this 'Ripe Persimmon Mash-Up Fried Rice' is continuing amid even sharper scrutiny and heightened interest.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.