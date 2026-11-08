Seo In-young sparks appliance sponsorship controversy after revealing she is preparing to remarry: “Does fame entitle you to freebies?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young has reignited debate over celebrity sponsorship culture after mentioning appliance sponsorships for her newlywed home while preparing to remarry.

Some say it could be seen as a joke directed at the production team, while others have criticized the remark for potentially coming across as an expectation of free products based on fame.

On the 4th, Seo In-young announced on her YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” that she would remarry on December 26. She also shared that she plans to buy a home on the floor above the apartment where she currently lives and use it as her newlywed home.

When the subject of home appliances came up, Seo In-young said, “Get me some appliance sponsorships. I don’t have any money. I spent it all buying a house.” The remark was understood to mean that, having spent a great deal on a new home, she would like to get the appliances through sponsorships.

Some see it as a joke made on a broadcast. Others, however, have said that a celebrity’s public request for sponsorship could give the impression that receiving products for free is taken for granted.

However, it has not been confirmed that Seo In-young actually asked an appliance company for sponsorship or received any products. Nor can it be concluded from the remark alone that she exerted undue influence.

Sponsorship is a marketing partnership in which a company and a performer negotiate the terms. The company provides products, and the performer promotes the brand in an agreed-upon way.

If a company proposes a collaboration and both sides agree on the terms, it can be viewed as a conventional promotional activity. But expecting free products as a matter of course solely because of a celebrity’s name recognition departs from the premise that sponsorship is based on mutual agreement.

A celebrity’s use of a product may generate promotional benefits, but name recognition itself does not pay for the product.

The actual impact varies depending on the scale of exposure, the consumer base and the brand image, among other factors. That is why some say celebrities should be cautious about publicly mentioning sponsorships.

On E Channel’s “Seo In-young’s Yuhang Kkondae,” which aired on the 5th, Seo In-young recalled that she had once spent 200 million won in a single month.

She also drew attention by revealing that she now receives a monthly allowance of 1 million won from her father and has 40,000 won left in her bank account.

A person’s financial circumstances and their attitude toward sponsorship are separate issues. Since the remark may have been a joke directed at the production team, it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about Seo In-young’s character or usual behavior on that basis.

It is important to distinguish between fame potentially creating more sponsorship opportunities and celebrities having a right to receive products for free.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.