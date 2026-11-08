Danielle Dongjoo Suh, daughter of the late Seo Se-won, breaks down after holding three funerals in a row: “I thought it would be nice if I disappeared too”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lawyer and broadcaster Danielle Dongjoo Suh opened up about the heartbreaking experience of having to hold three funerals in a row.

On the 7th, a video titled “Thank You for Everything!” was released on the YouTube channel STUDIO OMG.

That day, when the conversation turned to goodbyes, Danielle Dongjoo Suh thought of her late dog. She recalled, “It was the hardest goodbye. The dog had suffered at a puppy mill and was then abandoned. It had been badly abused by people, so it couldn’t see or hear. It had a disability, and the hospital said it wouldn’t live past a year, but it held on for six years. Then my father passed away.” Danielle’s father, the late comedian Seo Se-won, died in 2023 at the age of 67 at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Danielle Dongjoo Suh went to Cambodia and held Seo Se-won’s funeral there, then returned to Korea and held another funeral for him. During this time, her dog was left at a hotel, but its health reportedly deteriorated rapidly because it was elderly and disabled and Danielle was away.

Danielle Dongjoo Suh said, “After seeing my father off, I went to get my dog, but it was in the hospital. I was advised to have it euthanized. After seeing my father off, I found myself having to say goodbye to my dog too. Having to hold three funerals in a row was so upsetting.” She went on to say, “I’m generally not much of a crier. I don’t really have sad or happy things happen to me; I just tend to get on with life. But at that time, life felt so futile that I thought it would be nice if I disappeared too. I was so sad,” opening up about the profound grief she experienced.

Meanwhile, Danielle Dongjoo Suh is the daughter of Seo Se-won and broadcaster Suh Jung-hee. After graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law, she worked as a lawyer in the United States, and last year remarried someone in the entertainment industry.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.