Ryu Phillip opens up about his feelings while living apart in the U.S.: “Mina, 17 years my senior, works hard because of me”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Ryu Phillip shared an update on his recent life and a change in his mindset.

On the 7th, Ryu Phillip released a video titled “My wife, 17 years older than me, works hard because of me.”

In the video, Ryu Phillip spoke candidly about feeling sorry toward his wife, Mina, and about his own psychological struggles.

He confessed, “My wife works hard, but things haven’t been going well for me at work, and I’ve been stressed,” and “I neglected my body while feeling depressed, and before I knew it, I had grown weak.”

When an acquaintance watching him asked with concern, “Do you think you’ll be able to maintain your current mindset when you go to Korea?”, Ryu Phillip responded ruefully, “I need to maintain it, right?”

Even so, ahead of his trip to Korea, he showed renewed determination. Ryu Phillip said, “With how I’m feeling now, I think I could work really hard if I went to Korea.”

The acquaintance offered some practical advice: “Don’t focus on money. If you chase money, it runs away. You have to make money follow you.”

Ryu Phillip also discussed his plans in Korea. He said, “Actually, even here in the U.S., I’m currently focusing on getting in shape,” adding, “Thinking about it carefully, it seems that people need to be physically fit to think intelligently about anything.”

He then reflected on his past self, saying, “When I saw what I looked like just a few months ago, I couldn’t bear to look. I was working hard even then, but...”

Ryu Phillip had previously said that stress over an uncertain future led him to make the sudden decision to go to the U.S. At the time, speaking about being apart from Mina, he said, “I’ve been under a lot of stress recently. Because of my uncertain future, I suddenly ended up coming to the U.S.,” and “I think I’ll end up making a lot of decisions here.”

Meanwhile, Ryu Phillip married singer Mina in 2018. The two overcame their 17-year age gap and tied the knot. Ryu Phillip is currently living in the U.S. and considering his next steps.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.