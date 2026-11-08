Song Ha Yea ♥ Charming Jo to marry today (the 8th), eight months after meeting the YouTuber with 1 million subscribers

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Song Ha Yea will marry Charming Jo, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers, today (the 8th), joining the ranks of married women.

Song Ha Yea and Charming Jo (whose real name is Jo Jang-woo) will exchange vows at an undisclosed venue in Seoul’s Gangnam District on the afternoon of the 8th. Both born in 1994, they first met through a YouTube broadcast in March this year and will become husband and wife about eight months later.

On the 7th, a day before the wedding, the two also shared their excitement on social media.

Charming Jo posted wedding photos and behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on his social media, along with a message: “I’m getting married tomorrow! Thanks to the help of so many people, it’s coming together pretty well. Thank you.”

Song Ha Yea also posted an affectionate photo of herself and Charming Jo with their faces pressed together, writing, “Wow, we’re getting married tomorrow.” The happy couple-to-be, looking forward to their wedding, caught people’s attention.

Their story goes back to March. At the time, Song Ha Yea appeared on Charming Jo’s YouTube live broadcast to promote her new song, and that was how they first met. They naturally became a couple and quickly decided to get married.

In a video posted to Charming Jo’s YouTube channel on August 31, Song Ha Yea spoke about how their relationship began, saying, “We didn’t start dating by saying, ‘Let’s date.’” She also revealed that they had talked for a long time from their very first meeting.

Song Ha Yea had earlier surprised fans by announcing her marriage in a handwritten letter in August. At the time, she said, “I’m now going to build the shelter of a family, something I’ve always dreamed of in my heart but that has also frightened me at times.”

She went on to express her deep affection for her future husband, saying, “I met someone who cherishes me just as I am and stands by me in every moment, and so I’m getting married this year.”

Charming Jo also asked for their blessings, saying, “Everything still feels unfamiliar, but we’ll love each other for a long, long time and live happily together.”

In wedding photos released afterward, Song Ha Yea wore a pure white dress and Charming Jo was dressed in a tuxedo. The two struck affectionate poses, showing themselves as a happy couple-to-be.

The two also shared in their wedding invitations that they would continue the love they had nurtured while facing each other, now looking in the same direction.

Meanwhile, Song Ha Yea first became known through audition programs such as SBS’s ‘K-pop Star 2’ before making her official debut in 2014 with the single ‘It’s My First Time.’ She has since been loved for numerous ballads, including ‘Your Regards,’ ‘New Love,’ and ‘If You Were Going to Leave, You Shouldn’t Have Loved Me.’

Charming Jo, her future husband, is a popular creator and singer with at least 1 million subscribers. He also pursues music, leading the 18-member big band project ‘Annoying Box.’

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.