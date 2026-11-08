Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min announce their son Deureup is due in February next year: “Hoping to meet him in good health”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] On “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” Kim Jun-ho earnestly prayed for his wife Kim Ji-min to have a safe delivery by the Thu Bon River in Vietnam, revealing his tender feelings as a soon-to-be father.

In episode 2 of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” which aired on Saturday the 7th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-kyu traveled to Da Nang, Vietnam, for an “off-season trip.” They explored everything from local traditional markets and restaurants to the trading city of Hoi An’s Old Town, bringing viewers at home the appeal of an off-season getaway offering top value for money.

Earlier, the Dokbakz made “teasing(?) T-shirts” at Son Tra Night Market, printing photos of one another’s embarrassing pasts on them to immortalize them. On the morning of day two, they all gathered outside their accommodation wearing their respective “teasing T-shirts.”

Kim Jun-ho tried to cover up his penalty photo from the “nude croquis” challenge with his outerwear, getting laughs tinged with sympathy, while Kim Dae-hee complained about a tell-all photo Yoo Se-yoon had made declaring “Kkondaehee = Kim Dae-hee.” He stayed immersed in the alter-ego universe, protesting, “How does it make sense that Kkondaehee is the same person as me?” and leaving everyone shaking their heads.

Hong In-kyu pointed to an old awards-ceremony photo of Jang Dong-min that brought actor Bae Yong-joon to mind and asked, “Didn’t Bae Yong-joon sue you over this?” Jang bristled and protested, “I wore it a week earlier!”

Amid their lively chemistry, the Dokbakz headed to Han Market, Da Nang’s best-known traditional market. Kim Jun-ho and Hong In-kyu bought items they needed, including anti-dandruff shampoo and tiger balm, then went into a souvenir shop to pick the person who would pay the entire shopping bill. In a game where they tossed balls into a three-tiered basket, Kim Jun-ho came first and won a shopping voucher worth 100,000 won, while Kim Dae-hee came last and paid the Dokbakz’s shopping bill. After finishing their souvenir shopping, they went to a local restaurant they had also visited two years earlier for lunch.

Before ordering, they decided to choose the person who would pay for the meal with a “wife text-message game,” something they had not played in a while. They took close-up photos of their eyes (pupils) and sent them to their wives by text, with the person whose wife identified the photo correctly most often exempted from paying. Kim Dae-hee, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-kyu cheered when their wives recognized their eyes. Kim Jun-ho, whose wife Kim Ji-min did not answer, texted his younger sister instead, but she failed to identify him, leaving him dejected: “Can’t I send it to Ji-min again?”

Jang Dong-min also texted his older sister because his wife was busy, but ended up in last place. Delighted by the unexpected result, the Dokbakz ordered a generous spread, including tripe pho, nem lui, banh xeo and bun cha. Kim Dae-hee was overjoyed, saying, “It’s so delicious that if one of two people eating it died, the other wouldn’t even notice.”

For their next stop, the Dokbakz went to the Marble Mountains, recommended by Jang Dong-min. When a conversation about saju, or Four Pillars fortune-telling, came up in the car, Kim Dae-hee suddenly suggested, “Let’s ask our AI, Doksuni, to check the compatibility of the five of us, and whoever is the least compatible can pay for the rental car and the Marble Mountains admission.” A little later, Doksuni analyzed their saju charts and announced, “Kim Dae-hee has the most ‘clashes’ with the other members,” turning the place upside down. Furious, Kim Dae-hee went off on Doksuni, shouting, “Go eat X!”

After reaching their destination, the Dokbakz looked around Am Phu Cave. They repeatedly marveled at the cave sculptures, which recreated Buddhist visions of the afterlife alongside statues of the 12 zodiac animals. They then took an elevator up to the Su San lookout, where they enjoyed the cool breeze and a chance to unwind. After moving to a quieter spot, the Dokbakz decided to visit Hoi An’s Old Town, which they had not been able to enjoy properly on their previous trip. There, they played a golf-ball game to choose who would pay the entire Old Town bill. Kim Jun-ho, “Deureup’s dad,” ended up as the payer, adding one point to his Dokbak tally.

When raindrops suddenly began to fall after the Dokbakz arrived in Hoi An’s Old Town, they looked at Hong In-kyu with delight. The day before, they had played a game predicting when it would rain, and the rain came at the time slot Hong had chosen. As their fortunes diverged, the Dokbakz boarded the famous wish boats on the Thu Bon River, which they had missed out on two years earlier because there were too many tourists. They prepared paper boats for their wishes and wrote down what each of them hoped for.

Yoo Se-yoon wrote, “I hope my family is always smiling and happy,” while Jang Dong-min wrote, “I hope my beloved wife and children stay healthy.” Kim Dae-hee wished for his wife’s health and peace for his three children. Kim Jun-ho prayed for Kim Ji-min to have a safe delivery, saying, “I hope we can meet Deureup in good health next February.” Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who married in July 2025, are expecting their first child, with the due date reportedly in February 2027. The baby is reportedly a boy.

Hong In-kyu shouted, “I’ll work hard for my family. I hope the ratings for the new season of ‘Dokbak Tour’ keep rising, too!” bringing a heartwarming moment.

The Dokbakz’s third-day itinerary, as they fully enjoy the appeal of an off-season trip in Da Nang, Vietnam, and the identity of the new season’s first “final payer” will be revealed in episode 3 of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 14th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.