Jun Hyun-moo, not even married yet but already jealous of his future son-in-law... “I give off the vibe of a dad living alone” (This Is Hyun-mu Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo looks at actors Lee Joon and Lee Joo-bin and takes on the role of a “dad living alone,” while also sharing his candid thoughts about a future son-in-law.

The eighth episode of MBN’s “This Is Hyun-mu Road,” airing on the 8th, will show Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Joon, and Lee Joo-bin enjoying the final leg of their trip in Calgary, Canada.

The three arrive dressed in formal attire fit for an awards ceremony, as they head to a famous local steakhouse. Jun Hyun-moo especially catches the eye with his hair slicked back in a pompadour and a particularly stylish look.

Jun Hyun-moo explained his unusual outfit, saying, “I made an effort so I wouldn’t get turned away at the door (denied entry),” bringing laughter.

At the restaurant, the three order ribeye, T-bone steak, red wine, and more, and enjoy a wonderful dinner.

But during the meal, Jun Hyun-moo suddenly gets into his role as a father.

Looking fondly at Lee Joon and Lee Joo-bin, seated across from him, Jun Hyun-moo says, “Right now, in my eyes, you look like my son and daughter whom I raised well.”

Then he pokes fun at himself, asking, “I kind of give off the vibe of a dad living alone, don’t I?” and sends the room into fits of laughter.

In response to Jun Hyun-moo’s sudden remarks about being a father, Lee Joon takes it a step further and asks about a hypothetical future son-in-law.

Lee Joon asks, “What would you think if a prospective son-in-law came along to introduce himself and say he wanted to get married, but didn’t know anything?”

Jun Hyun-moo responds unexpectedly.

“I think I’d assume he’d be good at accommodating my daughter,” he says, adding firmly, “It’s better to have no particular preferences than to be stubborn.”

He reveals his belief that, as a partner for his daughter, someone who accommodates the other person is better than someone who insists strongly on their own preferences. Jun Hyun-moo, known for his candid remarks, brings more laughter with his “dad mode,” even talking about a hypothetical daughter and future son-in-law.

The broadcast will also show the three visiting Heritage Park, where Canada’s past has been recreated.

As they look around a recreation of 1930s Canada, Lee Joo-bin marvels, “This era feels like something straight out of Surprise!” Jun Hyun-moo explains, “We’ve come to Canada in the 1930s.”

Later, the three take on a hand-operated Ferris wheel in an area recreating a 1920s amusement park. But when the wheel sways high above the ground, Lee Joon gets nervous and says, “Isn’t it going too fast?” Lee Joo-bin also shows her anxiety, asking, “Are you sure the safety restraints are okay?”

The final chapter of Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Joon, and Lee Joo-bin’s trip to Canada can be seen on “This Is Hyun-mu Road,” airing at 10:30 p.m. on the 8th.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.