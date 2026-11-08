“The person who abandoned her own daughter when the girl was 3”... Mother in her 80s with “severe dementia”; a “shocking twist” after 40 years of estrangement (Detectives: The Trade Secret)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] They found the biological daughter of a woman in her 80s suffering from severe dementia, but what came back was cold resentment.

The second installment of the story of a stepdaughter searching for the legally recognized family of her stepmother, who suffers from severe dementia, will be featured on “Detective 24 Hours,” part of Channel A’s “Detectives: The Trade Secret,” airing at 10 p.m. on Monday the 9th.

The client and her stepmother became family more than 40 years ago. They looked after each other with warmth and shared a special bond no less close than that between a biological mother and daughter. The client, who lost her biological mother at an early age, expressed deep gratitude, saying, “I was able to feel a mother’s love through my stepmother.” But according to the client, her stepmother had a heartbreaking past: “Her mother-in-law took her biological daughter away from her, and she was driven out.”

Unable to divorce her legal husband, she spent decades living with the client’s father as his partner. As a result, if her stepmother died, the client would not be able to arrange the funeral because she was not her biological daughter. The client asked the detective team for help, saying, “I want to find my stepmother’s legally recognized family and have them delegate the authority to arrange her funeral.” She also expressed her heartfelt wish to “help her meet her biological daughter before it’s too late,” for her stepmother, who was losing her memory to dementia but still remembered and longed for her daughter.

The husband-and-wife detective team first visited an organization for displaced people, following a clue that the stepmother’s legal husband was from Hwanghae Province. But after getting nowhere, they shifted their focus to finding the biological daughter, who had an uncommon name. As they continued their investigation on multiple fronts, a lead emerged at a hiking club. They found a promising person with the same name as the biological daughter and a similar age. Using information left with the club, they pinpointed the area where the person lived and pursued inquiries relentlessly. At last, they came face-to-face with the stepmother’s biological daughter.

But the detective team, expecting a joyful reunion, was met with an unexpectedly sharp response. When they told the biological daughter, “Your mother is looking for you,” she coldly shut them down: “Why is the person who abandoned me when I was 3 looking for me?” She then poured out years of resentment through tears, saying, “Why come looking for me now?” and “Isn’t that why you’re living in such a sorry state?” Watching, Defconn lamented, “It seems she has a deep-seated grievance,” while Yoo In-na also sympathized with the complicated feelings, saying, “It seems there’s been a knot in her heart her whole life.” The story of a mother who says she was driven out and a daughter who says she was abandoned, and the painful years of estrangement between them, will be revealed on the show.

Meanwhile, Chicken Angel, the younger sister of popular creator Chimchakman and a beloved personality with a one-of-a-kind character just like her older brother, will appear as a guest detective. Having recently lost 22 kg and showing off her newfound beauty, Chicken Angel gets her uncle fan Defconn riled up with her self-proclaimed nickname, “IVE’s Liz lookalike.” Kim Poong, known as Chicken Angel’s “second older brother,” gets a laugh with the joke, “My nickname used to be Tonggeumbo.” It is also revealed that Chicken Angel has been in a relationship for five years with a boyfriend six years younger than her. Asked how they first met, she surprises everyone by saying, “We met through social media messages.” One day, he contacted her saying he wanted to give her a dessert he had made himself. She gave him her office address, and a box far bigger than she had imagined arrived. Viewers are curious about what was inside and what kind of gift left Chicken Angel so stunned. The heart-fluttering story of how Chicken Angel once again felt the sincerity of her boyfriend’s love will also be featured on Channel A’s “Detectives: The Trade Secret” at 10 p.m. on Monday, November 9.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.