Academy Award-winning director dies at 52, a month after filming began on new movie

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Film director Sebastián Lelio, whose film A Fantastic Woman won the Foreign Language Film award at the 90th Academy Awards, has died at the age of 52.

According to Emol and other local media outlets, Lelio was found dead at his home in Las Condes, Santiago, Chile, at around noon on the 6th (local time). His longtime partner, actress Amalia Kassai, reportedly found him and called the police.

Lelio’s family said in a social media post, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Sebastián Lelio has passed away for health reasons.”

They added, “We are going through a time of deep grief, and his memory will be with us forever.”

The family did not disclose the specific cause of death or whether he had been suffering from any illness.

Actress Kassai also posted a message on social media expressing her grief over the loss of her partner. Alongside several photos of them together, she wrote, “I love you in every life I will live from now on.” She added, “He was someone who lit up everything and everyone around him. In the end, all that remains is love,” paying tribute to him.

Lelio had recently been filming The Chilean Poet (Poeta chileno), based on the novel of the same name by Chilean writer Alejandro Zambra. Filming on the movie reportedly began in late September this year, and production has been suspended following Lelio’s sudden death, prompting interest in whether it will eventually be completed.

Lelio established himself as a world-renowned director in 2018 when he won the Academy Award for Foreign Language Film for A Fantastic Woman. The film, which tells the story of Marina, a transgender woman who faces social prejudice and discrimination after her partner’s death, was widely praised at the time. He also directed a range of films, including Gloria, Disobedience, Gloria Bell, The Wonder and The Year of the Tiger.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.