'In Their 14th Year of Marriage,' Haha and Byul Look So Much Alike They Could Be Mistaken for Siblings: “People Say We Look Alike When We Go Out Together”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Byul showed off her unchanged sweet chemistry with her husband, Haha, even in their 14th year of marriage.

On the 8th, Byul posted several photos on Instagram along with the message, “Two kids who were more or less alike got together, got married, and somehow, after all the ups and downs of living together, 14 years have gone by. These days, when we go out together, I hear quite often that we look alike. Honestly, that guy is copying me.”

In the photos, Byul and Haha pose affectionately in casual yet stylish coordinated outfits, with their caps pulled down low. Their looks, which grow more alike over the years and make them resemble siblings, are especially striking.

Byul added, “This is a secret, but when we go out, he always asks what I’m going to wear and then dresses similarly,” before saying, “I’ll leave it at that,” drawing laughs.

Byul’s witty revelation also made her affection for Haha unmistakable. The couple’s thoughtfulness about each other’s outfits and their coordinated styles, even in their 14th year of marriage, added to the heartwarming impression.

Meanwhile, Haha and Byul married in 2012 and have two sons and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.