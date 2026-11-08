Hwang Jung-min Looks Gaunt After Stalking Controversy: “I’ve Lost More Weight”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Actor Hwang Jung-min appeared noticeably gaunter amid the legal dispute over the stalking case. He particularly drew attention by personally responding, “No, I’ve lost more weight,” when fellow actor Jung Sang-hoon remarked that he seemed to have put on weight.

On the 7th, a video titled “What Happened at the Cast Gathering for the Musical Mrs. Doubtfire (+ Hidden-Camera Prank)” was released on actor Jung Sang-hoon’s YouTube channel, “Jung Sang-hoon Bijeong Sang-hoon.”

In the video, Jung Sang-hoon visited the cast gathering for the musical Mrs. Doubtfire, which opens this December. He introduced the event, saying, “The actors and staff get together to talk about what kind of show we’re going to put on and have a read-through. It’s an important occasion.”

Hwang Jung-min, Jung Sung-hwa and other cast members, along with the production team, were there that day.

Hwang Jung-min, appearing in front of a camera for the first time in a while, especially caught people’s attention with a face that looked noticeably slimmer than before. His cheeks appeared to have lost fat, and his jawline looked sharper.

But Jung Sang-hoon’s reaction was unexpected.

When Jung Sang-hoon saw Hwang Jung-min, he greeted him by saying, “You seem to have put on a little weight.” Hwang immediately replied, “No, I’ve lost more.” He revealed that he had in fact lost more weight.

Hwang Jung-min then offered Jung Sang-hoon some words of encouragement: “I hear you’re doing YouTube? Congratulations. You got this, ‘Jung Sang-hoon Bijeong Sang-hoon’!” Despite looking gaunter than before, his bright expression and playful wit were as lively as ever.

Hwang Jung-min’s latest appearance has also drawn interest because it was made public after the recent legal dispute over the stalking case.

Last July, a woman in her 40s identified as A claimed she had a personal relationship with Hwang Jung-min and shared text messages and call recordings on social media.

Hwang Jung-min’s side denied the claim and countered that A was the suspect in a stalking case, having repeatedly contacted and harassed him.

On the 8th of last September, the Goyang Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court sentenced A, who had been indicted on charges of violating the Stalking Punishment Act, to a fine of 6 million won and ordered her to complete 40 hours of a stalking treatment program.

The court found that, considering the number and frequency of the messages sent repeatedly, they were enough to cause the victim anxiety and fear.

However, A appealed the ruling, and the legal dispute is ongoing. Both sides are also pursuing separate civil lawsuits.

Hwang Jung-min also attended the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, held on the 6th of last October. He appeared on the red carpet with Hope director Na Hong-jin, Zo In-sung and Eum Moon-suk, greeting the audience with a bright smile.

Hwang Jung-min will meet audiences again in the musical Mrs. Doubtfire, which opens on December 3. Jung Sung-hwa and Jung Sang-hoon are also in the production, which will continue at the GS Arts Center in Seoul through February 21 next year.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.