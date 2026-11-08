“He went through a lot emotionally...” Jeon Jin and Ryu Yiseo take a couple’s trip, leaving the pain of miscarriage behind

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Ryu Yiseo shared an update about a trip to Goseong County, Gangwon Province, with her husband Jeon Jin, showing their enduring affection as a couple.

On the 7th, Ryu Yiseo shared photos on her social media along with the message, “Thanks to the Riho family, we got to visit Goseong too... Sis and brother-in-law, thank you so much!”

The released photos showed Ryu Yiseo and Jeon Jin enjoying their trip to Goseong County, Gangwon Province.

The two sat side by side, smiling and leaning their heads together, creating an affectionate atmosphere. Their relaxed expressions and natural displays of affection conveyed a love that still felt like that of newlyweds.

The couple enjoyed some unhurried time together on their trip and shared glimpses of their happy everyday life. Their affectionate looks toward each other and tender interactions, in particular, brought smiles to those who saw them.

Jeon Jin and Ryu Yiseo married in 2020. They appeared on the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” where they shared their sweet newlywed life and won the affection of many viewers.

In April this year, they shared the news that they were preparing to have a child through IVF, drawing congratulations. But on the 16th of last month, they revealed on YouTube that they had become pregnant after their first embryo transfer but miscarried at seven weeks.

At the time, Ryu Yiseo expressed her tender feelings for the baby, saying, “I’m truly grateful to the baby who came to us, even if only for a short while.” She said, “My husband went through so much emotional hardship on his own while being by my side... I’m so grateful to him.” The fact that the couple had stayed by each other’s side and shared their pain made their story all the more heartbreaking.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.