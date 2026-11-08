'Better Late Than Single' social studies instructor Lee Do appears on a Netflix show instead of recording lectures... students up in arms: “You said you were sick”

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Star instructor Lee Do, who rose to fame through Netflix’s dating reality show Better Late Than Single, has become embroiled in controversy after attending a press event for another Netflix variety show amid students’ complaints over delayed lecture uploads.

Some students claim that the lectures were not properly completed this year either, following the same problem last year. Meanwhile, Lee Do said he was so eager to appear on a new variety show that he went directly to the production team, prompting mixed reactions.

Lee Do attended a press event for Netflix’s variety show The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again at the Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 5th.

At the event, Lee Do showed unusual enthusiasm about appearing on the program. “I ran into producer Jung Jong-yeon at a Netflix event last year. I went up to him, introduced myself, and asked him to please consider me, just once, if he made The Devil’s Plan 3,” he said. “I even revealed my CSAT score. I was really desperate,” he added, before opening up: “I’ve enjoyed watching all the shows since I was young. It was the stage of my dreams, so I decided to appear.”

But some students have reacted coldly to Lee Do’s active involvement in television.

Recently, posts expressing dissatisfaction with the way Lee Do runs his courses have been spreading online. Screenshots from a public online lecture board show students claiming that lecture uploads have been delayed since last year.

One student requested that he upload the lectures, writing, “Please upload at least lectures 98 and 100 for the 2026 academic year.” Another student also pleaded, “Please upload them soon.”

As frustration mounted, the language grew harsher. Some students voiced their dissatisfaction with how the courses were being run in posts such as, “Are we supposed to study while making allowances for your personal circumstances?”, “Wait, guys, are we really putting up with this?” and “Looks like you won’t be able to finish the curriculum this year either, just like last year.” One poster who identified themselves as a student last year claimed the same thing was happening again, writing, “You did this last year too, so I waited several months and then left.”

After the 5th, when Lee Do attended the press event, posts criticizing his television work also began appearing. One poster wrote, “You said you were sick, yet you went to the press event too,” while another mentioned his YouTube activity and took a jab at the delayed lecture uploads.

Lee Do had also partially suspended his teaching activities last year because of health problems. At the time, Etoos Education announced that, due to Lee Do’s health and personal circumstances, it would offer only new concept courses for the 2026 season and use existing lectures for the rest of the curriculum.

Lee Do also spoke directly about his health problems last August. He said his corneas had worsened to the point that he could not see his monitor properly and that he had difficulty writing teaching materials. He said medical staff had warned him at the time about the risk of vision damage, and that he was recovering afterward.

Lee Do, a social studies instructor with Etoos Education who majored in geography education at Seoul National University, rose to fame after appearing on Netflix’s Better Late Than Single last year. He will compete as a player alongside Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho, Ha Seok-jin and others in Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again, which will be released on the 10th.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.