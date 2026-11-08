Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young’s 6-month-old son understands what he’s told, then shouts “Dad”—an unprecedented growth spurt

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young couldn’t hide her amazement at the remarkable growth of her 6-month-old son, who ate his first-ever baby food and even said “Dad.”

A video titled “Finally, Our 6-Month-Old Son Tries Baby Food for the First Time?! I’ve Never Seen This Reaction Before” was posted on Kim So-young’s YouTube channel on the 7th.

That day, Kim So-young smiled warmly as she watched her son, Suho, grow noticeably by the day. She said, “It’s easier to raise him now,” and shared how much more manageable her daily life as a parent had become.

That day, Suho also tried baby food for the first time. When his father, Oh Sang-jin, fed him rice gruel, Suho showed curiosity about the unfamiliar food, then soon opened his eyes wide and ate it. He even fussed as if he wanted more.

Watching this, Kim So-young burst out laughing at her son’s enthusiastic reaction to tasting rice gruel for the first time, saying, “Anyone would think we’d been starving him.”

There was another surprising moment: Suho uttered the word “Dad.” Seeing Suho look at Oh Sang-jin and say “Dad,” Kim So-young couldn’t hide her surprise and joy. “He said ‘Dad’! He said ‘Dad’—what do we do?” she exclaimed.

Suho’s remarkable growth didn’t stop there. While he was playing, Kim So-young asked, “Can you come to Mommy?” and Suho moved toward her. Amazed by his unexpected response, she said, “You can come? Do you understand what I’m saying?”

As Suho grew by the day, smiles never left his parents’ faces. From his first baby food to his first words, the adorable milestones in the 6-month-old’s growth brought smiles to his online aunts and uncles.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, her senior colleague among MBC announcers, in 2017. They have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.