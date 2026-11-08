'Gave birth at 47': Just how tiny is Han Da-gam’s son? He’s about the size of a water bottle. “Grow big and strong”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Da-gam, who gave birth to her first child at 47, shared an adorable glimpse of her 25-day-old son.

On the 8th, Han Da-gam shared photos with the caption, “Getting ready before leaving the postpartum care center.”

Han Da-gam’s son is lying peacefully and is about the same size as the small bottle of water beside him. His tiny, adorable appearance brought smiles to those who saw him.

Looking at her son, Han Da-gam added an affectionate message: “Little one, grow big and strong~” Her warm feelings as a mother toward her son, who was only 25 days old, came through clearly.

Attention also focused on the postpartum care center where Han Da-gam is staying. The center is known to have been used by famous entertainers such as Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Han Ga-in and Ko So-young.

Depending on the room category, the fee for a two-week stay is reportedly around 12 million to 50 million won. However, the room category Han Da-gam actually used and the specific cost have not been disclosed.

Earlier, Han Da-gam gave birth to her healthy first son at a hospital in Seoul on September 22. The birth was shown on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, drawing many congratulations and messages of support.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020, and made headlines when she announced her first pregnancy six years into the marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.