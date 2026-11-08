Cho Hye-ryeon Gets Riled Up After Mishearing “Divorce and Remarriage”: “Are You Talking About My Private Life?” (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ahn Young-mi and Cho Hye-ryeon reunited as Gollum for the first time in 20 years in honor of the late Jeon Yoo-seong, rocking the stage with outrageous makeup and unfiltered banter.

Cho Hye-ryeon and Ahn Young-mi appeared on KBS2’s “Immortal Songs,” which aired on the 7th, and delivered a performance mixing laughter and emotion in the “Jeon Yoo-seong Without Jeon Yoo-seong” special, prepared to mark the first anniversary of his death.

As comedians from the three terrestrial broadcasters—an onstage reunion Jeon Yoo-seong had dreamed of during his lifetime—came together for a joint performance, they also brought back the beloved legendary segment “Bongsunga School,” adding to the nostalgic appeal.

Fitting the theme “Dreams Come True,” Cho Hye-ryeon and Ahn Young-mi brought back the Gollum characters that had been so popular in the past. Ahn Young-mi appeared first, taking the stage by recreating “Teacher Kang in the Dressing Room,” which had become popular for its Gollum-style makeup and way of speaking. Ahn said, “My dream is to perform ‘Teacher Kang in the Dressing Room’ on this stage with all the celebrated seniors, for senior Jeon Yoo-seong. That’s my wish.” Then Cho Hye-ryeon, the “original Gollum,” appeared and fired up the atmosphere.

With the senior and junior Gollums appearing together on television for the first time, the two drew big laughs by going all out with their transformations, as if determined not to be outdone by each other. Cho Hye-ryeon joked to Ahn Young-mi, “I heard you had your second child, but you’ve lost a lot of hair.” Ahn played along, and the two engaged in a cheerful battle of looks. Lee Kyung-shil, who returned to makeup comedy after 20 years, joined them, rounding out the trio’s exceptional chemistry.

Their unrestrained banter added to the laughter. When Cho Hye-ryeon mentioned comments saying Lee Kyung-shil’s laugh was overwhelming, Ahn Young-mi reenacted a popular catchphrase of the time: “Senior, your laugh is so melodious. Consider it an honor that eardrums bleed thanks to you.” It sent the audience into peals of laughter.

Ahn Young-mi and Cho Hye-ryeon also took on the choreography for “NEON” by A2O LITE, which has recently been making headlines, at Lee Kyung-shil’s suggestion. The two showed off unexpected dance skills in their Gollum makeup, until Cho Hye-ryeon misheard the lyric “Neon and beyond” as “divorce and remarriage” and snapped, “Are you talking about my private life?”—drawing laughs. Lee Kyung-shil wittily shot back, “It’s not as if we’re saying you did something you didn’t do. As long as you’re happy now, isn’t that what matters?” She turned the two’s playful bickering into a lighthearted moment.

Cho Hye-ryeon asked for a chance to perform, saying, “There’s a song called ‘Anakana’ that didn’t pass review 20 years ago, but it’s been approved now. Please let me sing it just once.” She got the audience fired up with her trademark energy. Ahn Young-mi brought the heat with her signature chest dance, and all the comedians who had joined them gathered to dance, creating a festival-like moment.

At the end of the performance, Cho Hye-ryeon shouted, “I miss you, Yoo-seong oppa,” expressing how much she missed the late Jeon Yoo-seong. With makeup she held nothing back on and laughter that lasted to the very end, the performers recalled the comic spirit Jeon had carried throughout his life. The sincerity of Cho Hye-ryeon and Ahn Young-mi, who wanted to remember him through laughter, left a poignant impression beyond the lighthearted performance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.