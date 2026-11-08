Pungja in person: Just how beautiful?... Candidly admits to five nose jobs after praise for her “high nose”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Pungja candidly admitted to having undergone five nose surgeries, showing off her trademark wit.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel Studio Suje’s show “Ttogan-jip” featured Pungja interviewing local residents in search of popular restaurants in Sindang-dong.

That day, one local resident praised Pungja’s appearance as soon as they saw her in person, saying, “You’re incredibly beautiful.” Pungja replied, “Thank you. Let me hear more. What exactly is so beautiful?” and asked what specifically prompted the compliment.

When the local resident replied, “I think your nose is so beautiful,” Pungja coolly confessed, “I’ve had it done five times,” revealing that she had undergone five nose surgeries and leaving everyone there in stitches.

The two then found an unexpected point of connection and continued talking about plastic surgery. When a member of the production crew asked, “What are you two talking about?”, Pungja said, “They’ve had their nose done,” explaining that the local resident had also undergone nose surgery, so they recognized each other right away. The two then shared a playful rapport, complimenting each other’s noses with remarks like “You’re so beautiful” and “Your nose turned out really well.”

Pungja previously drew attention when she revealed on a TV show that she had spent at least 150 million won on plastic surgery alone, including five nose surgeries.

Meanwhile, Pungja also recently attracted a lot of attention after revealing that she had lost a total of 37 kg over about a year and five months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.