AKMU’s Gangneung concert: VIP seats in the 170,000-won range, but “the stage is out of view”... Audience disappointed

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] The Gangneung concert by sibling duo AKMU left some audience members disappointed because of restricted views.

AKMU held its nationwide tour, “2026 AKMU Concert: Paradise of Rumors,” at the Gangneung Speed Skating Stadium in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on the 7th.

After earning acclaim for its inventive stage production and music at an earlier Seoul concert, AKMU drew considerable anticipation for its Gangneung show as well. However, immediately after the concert, online reviews began pouring in from attendees who said views from some seats were poor.

One audience member expressed disappointment, saying, “It’s in the floor section—is this really a VIP seat?” and that the stage was not properly visible. They also claimed that when people in front stood up, they blocked even the screens, making it difficult to watch the show. Another audience member likewise complained that although they had paid 176,000 won for a VIP seat, the experience was no different from that of a restricted-view seat. Some audience members said they requested a seat change but were turned down.

Tickets for the Gangneung concert were priced at 176,000 won for VIP seats, 165,000 won for R and table seats, and 154,000 won for restricted-view seats. Some floor seats reportedly had no tiered elevation, so audience members in front could block the view.

Some reviews said the concert’s staging itself was satisfying, so the disappointment this time appears to be focused less on AKMU’s performance than on the venue’s seating arrangement and viewing conditions.

AKMU plans to continue its nationwide tour with concerts in Daejeon, Busan, Gwangju, Goyang, and other cities, starting with shows in Daegu on the 21st and 22nd. Attention is focused on whether arrangements at the remaining shows will take audience sightlines and convenience into account.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.