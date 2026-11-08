Yoon Jin-young and Shin Su-i welcome second son after losing twins to miscarriage: “A gift from my father in heaven”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor and former comedian Yoon Jin-young has welcomed his second son after overcoming the pain of losing twins. He also shared how deeply moved he was to have a son born in the Year of the Horse, just like his late father.

On the 8th, Yoon posted a photo on social media of himself holding his newborn son, along with the caption, “Welcome, my second child.”

In the photo, Yoon is smiling brightly as he gently holds his second son. The joy of becoming a father of two comes through clearly.

Yoon announced the birth, saying, “Our beloved second child, Winner, has come into the world. Shin Su-i really went through a lot.”

He then joked, “I don’t remember exactly, but right after the birth, my wife seemed to say something like a swear word to me and tell me to get something tied. Though I don’t really remember.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, who went through so much during the birth, saying, “I’m just grateful that both mother and baby came through healthy. Su-i, thank you.”

Yoon was especially moved as he thought of his father, who passed away two years ago.

“If my father, who went to heaven two years ago, were here, he would have been so happy. He’s watching, right?” he said. “It’s just a meaning we’re attaching to it among ourselves, but my late father was born in the Year of the Horse, and our newborn, Winner, is also a baby born in the Year of the Horse.”

He vowed, “I’ll think of him as a child sent by my father and raise him well and right in a more meaningful way, helping pave the way so he can do many of the things he wants to do.”

Last July, Yoon had shared the heartbreaking family story while announcing that he was expecting a second child.

At the time, he opened up about the pain of the miscarriage, saying, “After my father went to heaven, the twin babies in the womb left too, but now this precious little one has come to us.”

He added, “It feels like a gift my father sent me,” moving many people. After going through such a difficult time and welcoming a healthy second son, the news of the birth feels all the more meaningful.

Yoon married actress Shin Su-i, who is six years his junior, in 2017, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020. Six years later, he has welcomed a second son and become a father of two.

Yoon made his debut in 2003 as a comedian in the SBS’s seventh open-recruitment cohort. He later transitioned to acting and appeared in films including “Hansan: Rising Dragon” and “Black Money,” and dramas such as “Moving” and “Lovely Runner.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.