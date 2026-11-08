NewJeans' Danielle Spotted Alongside Hanni After 'Ouster,' Flashing a V Sign Amid 33.1 Billion Won Lawsuit

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Danielle, who was removed from the group NewJeans, was spotted alongside fellow member Hanni. As the legal dispute over a 33.1 billion won damages lawsuit continues, the two's enduring friendship is drawing attention.

On the 7th, photos showing Danielle and Hanni attending the '2026 Miracle365 Purme Run' in Seoul spread across online communities and social media.

In the released photos, the two are dressed casually and looking at the camera alongside an event participant. Hanni and Danielle, in particular, are seen standing side by side, making V signs with their fingers and smiling brightly, catching people's attention.

The meeting is drawing even more attention because the two have taken different paths. Last December, Danielle was notified by her agency, ADOR, that her exclusive contract was being terminated and was removed from NewJeans' activities. Hanni, by contrast, has confirmed her return to ADOR and is preparing to resume activities with Haerin, Hyein and others.

Only four members—Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein—appeared in a video marking the group's fourth debut anniversary, released on NewJeans' official channel in July. Danielle's absence at the time disappointed fans.

However, the members appear to have maintained their ties apart from group activities. Earlier, on the 6th of last month, Danielle posted on social media a photo showing the back of a woman, timed to coincide with Hanni's birthday. She also added an emoji representing honey, prompting fans to speculate that it was a birthday message for Hanni.

There was also speculation that NewJeans members, including Hanni, had joined Danielle in a YouTube video she released on the 20th of last month. The speculation was based on the pet dog, the backs of women and their voices in the video, but it was not confirmed whether the actual members were with her.

Against this backdrop, a photo showing Hanni and Danielle together in the same frame has now been released, bringing their friendship back into the spotlight.

In a letter to fans in January, Danielle had expressed her affection, saying, "Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein are my second family," and adding, "Our time to do things together didn't line up, but there's nothing that can separate us."

The event the two attended together also added to the significance of the moment. The '2026 Miracle365 Purme Run' was a charity marathon held to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. All participation fees go toward rehabilitation treatment for children with disabilities.

Meanwhile, ADOR filed a lawsuit seeking a contractual penalty and damages against Danielle, one of her family members and former CEO Min Hee-jin. The claim, initially around 43.1 billion won, was later adjusted to around 33.09 billion won.

Hanni, Haerin and Hyein have now confirmed their return to ADOR, while Minji continues discussions about her future activities. Danielle has been pursuing a separate path since her contract was terminated.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.