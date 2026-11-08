Ha Jung-woo, set to marry, spotted in Paris at the same time as Cha Jung-won... Have they gone on an early honeymoon?

[Cho Min-jeong, Sportschosun] Actor Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won were both spotted in Paris, France, about a month before their wedding. As the two shared updates from the same destination around the same time, many are wondering whether they have taken an early honeymoon before tying the knot.

On the 7th, Ha Jung-woo posted a photo on his social media with the short caption “Eiffel,” showing him with the Eiffel Tower, a landmark in Paris, France, in the background. He also shared scenes of the French streets and his visit to a champagne house, captioning them “Makiki Pommery Champagne Reims.”

In the photos, Ha Jung-woo is spending a leisurely time there, dressed stylishly in brown-toned jackets and coats. His hair, which he had shaved for a film shoot, has grown quite a bit, and his sharper jawline and changed look caught the eye.

But the next day, the 8th, his bride-to-be Cha Jung-won also shared an update from Paris, drawing attention to the pair’s trip.

That day, Cha Jung-won shared on her account a photo that an acquaintance had posted on social media. The acquaintance posted a photo with Cha, whom they had run into by chance in Paris, and expressed delight, saying, “Who would have thought we’d run into each other like this in Paris?”

Cha Jung-won replied, “I know!!,” expressing surprise at the unexpected encounter.

It is striking that the couple-to-be shared updates from the same city just a day apart. They have not posted a photo together, but reports that they are both staying in Paris about a month before their wedding have fueled interest in the possibility that they are traveling together.

Ha Jung-woo and Cha Jung-won officially announced their wedding on October 14. They met around 2020 and quietly nurtured their relationship for about six years. When news of their relationship became public in February this year, they confirmed that they were dating. They are set to hold a private wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 13.

They have continued to express their affection for each other since going public with their relationship. At a press event for tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” in March, Ha Jung-woo spoke of Cha Jung-won as “someone who has always consistently shown me affection and support,” expressing his deep trust in her.

Last October, he also sent a coffee truck to the set of Cha Jung-won’s film “Byeonsin Geumji Guyeok” to support his bride-to-be. The coffee truck drew attention at the time with the affectionate message “Cha Jung-won, a visual genius.”

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, are a couple with an 11-year age gap, with the man being older. Ha Jung-woo is preparing upcoming projects, including the film “Inside Men: The Birth of the Wicked” and the Netflix film “Ordinary People.” Cha Jung-won is also set to meet audiences in the film “Byeonsin Geumji Guyeok.”

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.