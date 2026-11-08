Yang Hong-won shares a surprise update 16 days after ‘affair allegations’... cigarette in his mouth, ‘cryptic post’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who was embroiled in allegations of an affair just five days after his wedding, has drawn attention by sharing an enigmatic post and an update on his life 16 days after the controversy.

On the 8th, Yang Hong-won posted on his social media account: “My elder brother taught me that if there are two younger brothers, even a rock can be split.”

The accompanying photo showed Yang Hong-won lighting and smoking a cigarette in what appeared to be a smoking room.

Attention is turning to him as he resumes activity on social media after a long break, having made no particular comment since the affair allegations emerged.

Previously, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, his longtime partner and a former model, on the 18th of last month. But just five days after the wedding, allegations of an affair emerged, putting him at the center of a major controversy.

In response, his agency, AP Alchemy, explained that Yang Hong-won, who was heavily intoxicated at the time, had only gone to a motel designated by A while looking for a place to stay, and that the woman accompanying him, who had nowhere else to go, had no choice but to enter with him.

The agency said it had filed a criminal complaint against A, alleging that A repeatedly made threats for financial gain, on charges of extortion, violating the Stalking Punishment Act, and defamation by stating falsehoods as facts. The woman who was with him at the motel reportedly also protested that she had been wronged, saying there had been absolutely no inappropriate relationship.

However, clear changes in the two people's social media activity have been noted since the controversy. Yang Hong-won deleted a post he had written to his wife on their wedding day: “Hyun-joo, I love you. I still feel like I'm going into a motel in Cheonho-dong.” Then, on the 2nd, he also took down all the wedding photos of himself with Won Hyun-joo.

He also posted a photo of a page from a book bearing the phrase “To become good parents,” prompting various speculations.

His wife, Won Hyun-joo, also cleared all her social media posts, and the two have now unfollowed each other's accounts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.