Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, on what she looks like in person: “Are you Chinese?” Bizarrely mistaken for Chinese

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, drew attention after sharing an awkward anecdote about being mistaken for Chinese on the street.

On the 8th, Lee Sol-i shared her weekend activities and revealed that she had been mistaken for Chinese.

Lee Sol-i shared photos from her outing, saying that she had visited Seoul’s Shinheung Market for the first time that day. “I’ve lived in Seoul, but this was my first time visiting Shinheung Market, which everyone says is trendy. There were so many cute little shops that I went into foreign-tourist mode, busy exploring every alley as if I were on a trip,” she said.

She said that while taking photos, she struck up a conversation with someone passing by and got an unexpected reaction. The other person was surprised, saying, “Oh? You’re Korean?”

“Since last year, people have sometimes asked if I’m Chinese when I’m just standing around, and I honestly have no idea why,” Lee Sol-i added, eliciting laughter. The unexpected story of her being mistaken for Chinese despite being Korean drew interest.

Lee Sol-i also shared news that day about her dog Gyeoul’s surgery. “I’m happy to share the good news that Gyeoul’s surgery is going smoothly and nearing completion,” she said, updating everyone on her dog’s condition.

She added, “For the past few months, I’ve been anxiously worrying even over little things, afraid something bad might happen if anything went wrong. Maybe I’m finally starting to relax a little—this weekend, my body and mind both feel pleasantly weary,” expressing her worries and relief.

Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang, who is seven years her senior, in 2020. The couple appeared on the SBS variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, where they shared their newlywed life and won many fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.