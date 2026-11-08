Song Joong-ki must have missed Katy and their two kids so much... “Video-calling even while working out”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Song Joong-ki has been seen dedicating himself to working out in Jeju. Even amid a busy filming schedule, he has kept up a strict self-care routine, and his affectionate side as a father of two has also drawn attention.

Recently, a fitness trainer in Jeju posted a photo with Song Joong-ki on social media, saying, “Although it was only a short time, I really enjoyed being able to work out together.”

The released photo shows Song Joong-ki posing with the trainer’s family at a fitness center. Wearing a fitted, light pink short-sleeved T-shirt, he showed off his toned arm muscles. His particularly muscular forearms and sturdy build caught the eye.

The trainer was also impressed by Song Joong-ki’s exceptional self-discipline. The trainer said, “Even after filming that continued into the early morning, he came in early in the morning to work out, and even on days when filming ended late in the evening, he didn’t skip his workout and exercised late into the night.”

The trainer continued, “Even while staying away from home in less-than-comfortable accommodations, he would shop for groceries and cook for himself. I was impressed by how he managed himself so rigorously, yet quietly and without fuss,” adding, “His work ethic is the best.”

Above all, word also emerged of Song Joong-ki’s affection for his two children. The trainer said, “When his children contacted him during a workout, he would video-call them in the sweetest way,” adding, “When he met our children at the center, he took such wonderful care of them.”

The trainer added, “He even had his children say hello to ours over video call,” and said, “The unfeigned naturalness and warmth in the way he interacted with the children came through so clearly that I could tell he was a truly warm and affectionate person.”

The trainer said, “It’s a shame we couldn’t spend more time together, but every moment we spent together was enjoyable and meaningful,” and wished Song Joong-ki’s next project success and his family happiness.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki remarried in 2023 to Katy Louise Saunders, a British actor, and welcomed their first son in June of that year. They later had a second child, a daughter, in November 2024, making him a father of two.

Song Joong-ki is set to meet viewers in Love Cloud, a KBS2 weekend drama scheduled to air in the first half of 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.