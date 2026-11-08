Son Dam-bi’s 2-year-old daughter mistaken for Lee Kyou-hyuk with a bob... ‘Dad’s spitting image’ comments pour in

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Son Dam-bi shared a happy family photo with her 2-year-old daughter Hayi, who looks just like her husband, Lee Kyou-hyuk.

On the 7th, Son Dam-bi shared photos from a weekend outing with the caption, “At the tail end of autumn, the three of us.”

The photos show Son Dam-bi and Lee Kyou-hyuk smiling brightly with their daughter Hayi between them. The three are enjoying a happy family moment, leaning their faces affectionately together.

Son Dam-bi also made no secret of her affection for her daughter. She shared her heartfelt feelings, saying, “Our lovely Hayi, you make me smile just by looking at you. Mom and Dad are happy every day because we’re with you. Just like now, let’s laugh a lot and be happy, the three of us.”

What particularly caught people’s attention was daughter Hayi’s cute appearance. With her neat bob, Hayi drew attention with a face that looked just like her dad, Lee Kyou-hyuk.

Fans also responded enthusiastically to Hayi’s appearance, which brought to mind both her mother Son Dam-bi’s lovely smile and her father’s strikingly similar features.

Fans who saw the photos left comments such as, “Son Dam-bi and Hayi are so beautiful and cute,” “They look so warm and lovely together,” and “She’s the spitting image of her dad. So cute.” The heart-shaped “likes” on the post also topped 1,600, underscoring the interest it drew.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married Lee Kyou-hyuk, a former national speed skater, in 2022, and welcomed their daughter Hayi in April last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.