Lee Se-young: “Shin Min-a took such good care of me; we nearly missed our flight chatting”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Se-young expressed her affection for fellow actress Shin Min-a, with whom she worked on Disney+’s original series The Remarried Empress.

A video titled “Everything Rashta Isqua Loved” was released on the YouTube channel Fantagio on the 7th. It featured Lee Se-young, who plays Rashta Isqua in The Remarried Empress, sharing various stories about the series.

That day, Lee Se-young talked about the atmosphere on set and the chemistry among the cast, including Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk, and Ju Ji-hoon, with whom she worked on the series.

Asked how she got along with the other actors, she replied, “Whether it was Min-a, Ji-hoon, or Jong-suk, whenever I appeared, it felt like, ‘Oh, our star is here. Our Rashta Isqua!’ They really doted on me.”

She went on to explain, “Since Rashta Isqua is such a bright character, I couldn’t be all prim and proper as usual and then suddenly say, ‘Your Majesty!’ could I? Following that throughline, Rashta Isqua became a very cute, charming character.”

She drew particular attention by sharing a special memory with Shin Min-a. Lee said, “Min-a especially doted on me and took such good care of me,” expressing her gratitude for Shin Min-a’s warm consideration.

She said, “Even when we were filming overseas, we chatted a lot at our accommodations. We talked all night and nearly missed our flight. We kept chatting without even realizing it was morning,” filling the set with laughter.

The two built a close relationship off camera as well as sharing chemistry on screen. Lee Se-young’s account offered a glimpse of the warm atmosphere on the set of The Remarried Empress and conveyed the special closeness among the actors.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.