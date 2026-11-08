Son Ji-chang on the wounds behind 6 billion won in sales: “I endured it solely out of a sense of responsibility; I’m the head of the household”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Son Ji-chang opened up about the hardships few knew about that he faced as head of an event-planning company with annual sales of up to 6 billion won.

The 380th episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show Boss in the Mirror, which aired on the 8th, featured the daily life of Son Ji-chang, who went from being an actor to a businessman now in his 27th year.

After founding an event-planning company in 2000, Son Ji-chang built his reputation as a businessman by organizing major events at home and abroad. In particular, he took on large-scale, high-end VIP events and showed his dedication by personally overseeing every step, from planning to on-site operations.

Behind the glamorous events, there were also hardships few knew about. Son Ji-chang opened up about the burden of being a company head responsible for everything from A to Z, from event preparations through wrap-up, and expressed the emotions he had built up over the years.

He opened up about difficulties he had never experienced as an actor, saying, “A lot of things happened. Things that hurt my pride. Things I never would have needed to know if I’d only been an entertainer, things that made me wonder, ‘Why should I have to be treated this way?’”

Son Ji-chang said he had persevered by thinking of the employees who trusted and followed him, and their families.

Son Ji-chang said, “But I think it was a sense of responsibility. If I hadn’t felt responsible for providing for my employees and their families, I would have walked away from this business long ago.”

“I have to do it because I’m the head of the household. I have to endure it,” he said, describing the realities he had to bear as a businessman.

Son Ji-chang had also drawn attention in a broadcast on the 1st by revealing the scale of his company’s sales. “Before COVID, sales had climbed to as much as 6 billion won. They’re recovering, and current annual sales are around 4 billion to 5 billion won,” he said.

Though he heads a company bringing in billions of won in sales, the reality was far from easy. Son Ji-chang described his event-planning company as being “at the very bottom of the pecking order,” and said, “When I go to events overseas, I sleep three hours a day.”

He also shared how his close friend, actor Kim Min-jong, once cried after seeing him at work. Son Ji-chang said, “Min-jong came over, saw me working, and cried. He said, ‘Hyung, why are you doing this kind of work?’” He went on, “There were so many things that hurt my pride,” his eyes welling up.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.