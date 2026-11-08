Lee Kyu-han had been hinting at his ideal type even before announcing his marriage to Solbi: “My ideal type is a woman with a short bob”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Kyu-han expressed his affection for his fiancée, Solbi.

On MBN’s “Altoran,” which aired on the 8th, 28-year acting veteran Lee Kyu-han and chef Kim Mi-ryeong, known as Imokase and a master of Korean cuisine, appeared as guests and shared their respective soul foods. That day, Lee drew viewers’ attention as he created a cheerful atmosphere with his candid remarks and witty answers.

In particular, Lee Kyu-han, who recently announced his plans to marry Solbi, was in a situation where news of the marriage had not yet become public at the time of that day’s recording. Since the news emerged only later, renewed interest focused on the conversations he had and his reactions at the time.

That day, MC Lee Sang-min put Lee Kyu-han on the spot by asking, “Wasn’t your ideal type always an announcer with a short bob?” Lee replied, “It’s because I really like short hair.” The remark naturally brought to mind his partner Solbi, who recently changed to a bob hairstyle.

Announcer Cha Yuna, hearing this, drew laughs by openly expressing her interest: “That’s exactly me. Why did you only show up now?” But Lee Kyu-han responded wittily, “But your hair would need to be a little shorter.” He showed off his quick wit, calmly stating his criteria for an ideal type despite the other person’s expression of interest.

He also gave an honest answer when asked whether he was at an age when he would receive a lot of offers to set him up for marriage. “I’m 47 now. Until a few years ago, when I was in my early 40s, my parents pressured me to get married, but now it feels like they’ve given up,” Lee Kyu-han candidly admitted, drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. The two formed a connection through appearing together last year on KBS 2TV’s dating reality show “Seeking Old Encounters.” Their relationship later developed into a romance, culminating in marriage.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.