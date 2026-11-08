Lee Gyu-han Won’t Make His Fiancée Solbi Do Housework: “I Don’t Even Have Her Sort the Recycling—How Could I Send a Woman Outside When It’s Dangerous?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Gyu-han showed exceptional consideration and affection for his future bride, Solbi.

On “Altoran,” which aired on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) on the 8th, 28-year veteran actor Lee Gyu-han and chef Kim Miryeong (Imokase), a master of Korean cuisine, appeared as guests and revealed their respective soul foods. That day, Lee Gyu-han surprised the cast by sharing his exceptional tidiness and meticulous lifestyle habits.

First, Lee Gyu-han introduced his personal daily routine. He said, “I have a set routine for each day. I get up, brush my teeth, make my bed, and then change from my pajamas into my regular clothes.” In other words, he starts his day in a set order as soon as he wakes up.

Lee Gyu-han also revealed that cleaning is his hobby, showing off his exceptional tidiness. He said, “I set aside one day a week for a deep clean and have a light-cleaning day every two or three days,” adding, “When it’s time for a deep clean, I wake up in a good mood from the morning.”

He went on to say, “Cleaning makes me feel so good,” and added, “The day before a deep-cleaning day, I deliberately leave things in disarray,” astonishing everyone. The MCs were amazed by his extraordinary love of cleaning: he sees it not as a tedious chore but as a pleasure in everyday life, and even deliberately makes a mess of the house in preparation for a deep clean.

Lee Gyu-han’s tidy nature also extended to his consideration for his future bride. When Lee Sang-min asked, “What if your wife isn’t interested in cleaning?” Lee Gyu-han replied, “I’d be perfectly happy with that. I don’t even have my wife sort the recycling. I do it myself. It’s dangerous out there—how could I send a woman outside?”

The cast couldn’t hide their admiration at Lee Gyu-han’s comment, which suggested he considers housework his responsibility. He added, “If you pick up the vacuum without my permission, you’ll get told off,” prompting laughter throughout the studio.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.