'KCM♥' Bang Yewon opens up about her hurt in a dress: “They’re uncomfortable seeing me shine”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer KCM’s wife, Bang Yewon, shared a poignant reflection alongside a glimpse of her in a wedding dress.

On the 7th, Bang Yewon posted a video on her social media along with the message, “There’s no need to hide my light just because other people feel uncomfortable.”

The video showed Bang Yewon taking part in a photoshoot wearing a wedding dress. In a pure white gown that revealed her shoulders and collarbones, she showed off her fresh, innocent beauty. She exuded elegance against a backdrop of flowers, then revealed her lovable charm by breaking into a bright smile during the shoot.

What especially caught people’s attention was the lengthy message she posted with the video. “As you go through life, there are people who misunderstand me, and people who feel uncomfortable seeing me shine,” Bang Yewon said, opening up about her experiences.

She continued, “Those kinds of looks weighed on me, so there have been times when I acted as if even happy things were no big deal and brushed off things I’d done well as nothing more than luck,” she confessed.

She shared how her outlook had changed, saying, “Now, when something makes me happy, I want to say I’m happy, and when I’ve worked hard to accomplish something, I want to tell myself that I really did work hard.”

Bang Yewon added, “I hope that when your shining moment comes, you’ll enjoy it to the fullest. I’m going to try to shine like that, too.”

Her admission that she had faced misunderstandings and uncomfortable looks drew interest, though Bang Yewon did not mention any specific situation or person. She did, however, express her resolve to embrace her own happiness and achievements with confidence rather than be preoccupied with others’ opinions, drawing attention.

KCM left a supportive message in response: “So what if it takes a little longer? Do everything you want to do. I’m here, you know. You can do it!”

Meanwhile, KCM and Bang Yewon, a non-celebrity nine years his junior, registered their marriage in 2022 and became legally married. He later drew attention by sharing glimpses of everyday life with his wife and family on television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.