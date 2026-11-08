Song Ji-hyo Looks Much Younger with 20s Makeup, Drawing Admiration for Her Hard-to-Believe Looks at 45 (Running Man)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Song Ji-hyo caught the eye with a bright makeup look that was different from her usual style.

The opening of SBS’s Running Man, which aired on the 8th, showed the members transformed into college freshmen. They arrived wearing their respective department jackets, creating a youthful college-student atmosphere.

What especially caught the eye was Song Ji-hyo’s changed look. Appearing in bright makeup quite different from her usual style, she drew all the members’ attention.

Pleased with her look, Song Ji-hyo proudly said, “I did a 20s makeup look today.” Ji Ye-eun, who saw her, chimed in, saying, “Unnie, you did bridal makeup,” and remarked on Song Ji-hyo’s changed vibe. Yoo Jae-suk showed interest, asking, “What is 20s makeup?”

Song Ji-hyo then explained the key points of her makeup herself. She said, “I highlighted the inner corners of my eyes with a little sparkle and emphasized the fullness under my eyes. I put blush on my nose and chin, too.” She completed the brighter look by defining her eyes and adding blush to various parts of her face.

But before Song Ji-hyo had even finished explaining, Yang Se-chan followed up with a mischievous joke. Pointing to the sparkle near her eyes, he teased, “But it looks like an eye booger.” His unexpectedly blunt remark sent the studio into fits of laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.