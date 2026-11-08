Jee Seok-jin cries out amid stock-market crash: “I’m so far in the red I could open a business; a lot of people must be struggling these days” (Running Man)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yang Se-chan and Jee Seok-jin of “Running Man” revealed their stock accounts, drawing laughs.

The SBS variety show “Running Man,” which aired on the 8th, featured a “Hot Showdown” race in which the members and guests Kang Hoon and Lee Yi-dam transformed into college students and competed to collect R Coins.

That day, the cast visited a stock market-themed cocktail bar in Seoul’s university district. The members revealed their actual stock accounts and had their loss rates checked in an effort to earn bonus R Coins.

Yang Se-chan was the first to reveal his account. Yoo Jae-suk checked it and was unable to speak for a while. After staring at the screen for quite some time, Yoo couldn’t hide his surprise, reacting with a mix of admiration and saying, “I really have to commend your mindset for filming like this.”

Jee Seok-jin then revealed his own account. “I have two accounts, but please look at just one of them,” he said, cautiously introducing it.

But Yoo Jae-suk also appeared shocked when he saw Jee Seok-jin’s account. Yoo put a hand to his head and sighed before saying sympathetically, “Give him a lot of coins here. There are some I know about personally, but didn’t you leave those out? This hurts so much.” He expressed sympathy for Jee Seok-jin’s investment losses while insisting he should receive more bonus coins, drawing laughs.

Jee Seok-jin took the situation in stride with his trademark positive attitude. He said, “Life isn’t over yet. It’s ‘ing’ (ongoing),” maintaining a composed demeanor that drew laughs.

Jee Seok-jin added, “I’m so far in the red I could open this place,” prompting peals of laughter. He likened the scale of his investment losses to enough to open a business, poking fun at himself.

Jee Seok-jin went on to comfort investors in a similar situation, saying, “A lot of people must be upset right now.” Yang Se-chan agreed, saying, “It’s not over yet,” and kept the mood upbeat.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.