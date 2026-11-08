'Charming Jo ♥' The unexpected guest spotted at Song Ha Yea’s wedding... Kim Kyung-beom: “My close younger sister of 12 years finally got married”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Composer Kim Kyung-beom of the group Algobonihonsusangtae shared footage from singer Song Ha Yea’s wedding and expressed his heartfelt feelings.

On the 8th, Kim Kyung-beom posted several photos and videos on his social media along with the caption, “My close younger sister of 12 years, Song Ha Yea, is getting married. I can’t believe this day has come.”

He went on to wish the couple well, saying, “May you have nothing but happiness with your wonderful groom, Charming Jo.”

The photos showed scenes from Song Ha Yea’s wedding. Wearing a pure-white wedding dress, she exuded the poise and elegance of a bride. Her voluminous, flowing dress and neatly swept-up hairstyle drew attention.

In particular, Kim Kyung-beom captured the area where the bride and groom’s wedding photos were displayed, preserving the special day. In one photo, Song Ha Yea and her husband gaze at the camera side by side, resting their chins on their hands and creating a sweet atmosphere.

Another photo showed Kim Kyung-beom taking a commemorative picture with Song Ha Yea and her husband at the wedding venue. With a bright smile, he made a finger-heart gesture to congratulate the couple on their marriage.

What particularly catches the eye is the 12-year bond between Kim Kyung-beom and Song Ha Yea. Calling her his “close younger sister,” Kim revealed the special closeness they had maintained for many years. His brief remark, “I can’t believe this day has come,” especially conveyed all the emotion he felt as he saw the younger sister he had watched for so long get married.

Meanwhile, Song Ha Yea married YouTuber and music creator Charming Jo that day.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.