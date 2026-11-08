“10 Years of Looking Alike”: Kim Na-young and DAWN Discover an Unexpected Possibility They’re Related at Their First Meeting: “Even Our Ancestral Clan Origins Match”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] While TV personality Kim Na-young met with singer DAWN, DAWN candidly opened up about everything from his plans for having children in the future to his distinctive outlook on life.

On the 8th, a video titled “Finally, We Meet! A Meeting with Kim Na-young’s Lookalike Younger Brother, DAWN” was posted on Kim Na-young’s YouTube channel, “Kim Na-young’s No Filter TV.” It showed Kim Na-young and DAWN meeting in Hannam-dong, Seoul, and enjoying a date.

The two drew attention that day when they talked about their “lookalike connection,” which had lasted for nearly 10 years. Before meeting DAWN, Kim Na-young expressed her excitement, saying, “I used to hear all the time that I looked like DAWN. Today, I’m finally meeting my long-lost younger brother.”

When they finally met in person, the two looked at each other’s faces and repeatedly exclaimed, “We look alike, we look alike.” DAWN said, “I debuted in 2016, and I’d heard people say we looked alike ever since photos of me as a trainee were posted before my debut.”

Kim Na-young was surprised and said, “Even before your debut? That goes back quite a while.” DAWN was also amazed, saying, “It goes way back. How did we go 10 years without meeting even once?”

Kim Na-young candidly said, “Honestly, when I see you in person like this, I can’t tell whether we look alike,” but DAWN pointed out their similarities one by one, saying, “I can see it now.”

DAWN said that his eyes look similar to Kim Na-young’s and explained, “Like you, sunbaenim, I naturally have an inner double-eyelid crease too.” They especially agreed that they looked even more alike when they smiled.

When Kim Na-young asked DAWN to smile, the two compared their smiling faces and exclaimed, “We really look alike when we smile.”

They even brought up the unexpected possibility that they might be related. When Kim Na-young asked DAWN about his ancestral clan origin, he replied, “The Gimhae Kim clan.” Kim Na-young was startled and said, “My mom is from the Gimhae Kim clan.”

Kim Na-young joked, “Then there must really be some connection on my mom’s side. You’re practically my younger brother—practically family.” The two, who had been called lookalikes for a long time, found an unexpected similarity as well, bringing laughter.

DAWN also said that Kim Na-young was his “YouTube role model.” He expressed his admiration, saying, “I really love the bright energy on your YouTube channel. It’s especially wholesome and feels so human and down-to-earth.”

Kim Na-young also said of DAWN, “When I’d only seen you dancing on TV, I thought you’d be hard to approach. But meeting you in person, I found you so relaxed and easygoing,” expressing her fondness for him.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.