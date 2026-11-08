Lee Gwan-hee Chides Girlfriend Yu Si-eun for Taking Taxis, Saying It’s a 10,000-Won Trip, Yet Taking Her Home by Bike

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Basketball player Lee Gwan-hee complained about his girlfriend Yu Si-eun’s spending habits, only to receive an unexpected reality check from Kim Tae-sul.

On the 7th, a video titled “I Went to Study, but My Boyfriend Got Scolded More Than I Did” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yu Si-eun.” The video showed Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun meeting and chatting about financial planning with former basketball player Kim Tae-sul and his wife, actress Park Ha-na.

Lee Gwan-hee explained, “Today’s topic is money. I have several main interests, and among them, financial planning and investing are both a major interest and a hobby of mine.” He added, “There are two people who have helped me a lot in becoming interested in money, and I’m here to meet one of them.” He went on to say, “It’s because Si-eun is a beginner when it comes to money and financial knowledge,” and added, “I want to fill up Si-eun’s bank account.”

The mentor who joined them was Kim Tae-sul. Lee Gwan-hee explained the purpose of their meeting: “Today’s content is about how to manage and invest your money wisely. Si-eun is a beginner, right? We’re going to talk about how she can get started wisely at her level. She’s wondering what to do with the money she’s saved.”

Before offering detailed advice on financial planning, Kim Tae-sul asked why they wanted to save money in the first place. “I want to ask what kind of life you want to live with the money you earn, and what kind of life you’re saving for,” he said.

Lee Gwan-hee then aired his complaints about his girlfriend Yu Si-eun’s spending habits. “Si-eun is all about owning everything. She has to have it all. There are always 20 or 30 packages at her place. You can’t even open the door,” he said.

Yu Si-eun wasn’t about to let that go. “As you can see, he [Lee Gwan-hee] is way too minimalist. Honestly, I’m not someone who wants to own everything, but from the perspective of someone who owns nothing, I look like I do. You use a top-loading washing machine, don’t have a dryer or a sofa, and sleep on a bed the team threw out,” she countered. She explained that Lee Gwan-hee’s frugal lifestyle made her own spending habits look excessive by comparison.

In response to their contrasting lifestyles, Kim Tae-sul stressed that having a clear goal was the most important thing when saving money. “It’s good to be frugal, but if you earn money because you want to live a certain kind of life, that’s fine. But rather than just starting out with no plan, earning a lot and not knowing what to do with the money, you need to know exactly how you want to spend it and have a goal. I think you need to know exactly why you want to earn money and invest it,” he advised.

Lee Gwan-hee still seemed unable to understand his girlfriend’s spending habits. “Si-eun earns money and spends it on things like rings and necklaces,” he said, puzzled. “Am I supposed to tell her to buy even more?”

Kim Tae-sul took Yu Si-eun’s side instead. “There’s nothing wrong with doing that, because she has a clear goal,” he said. Then, addressing Lee Gwan-hee, he pointed out, “That’s how I see it. Think back to 10 years ago, when you weren’t earning as much as you do now. You had things you wanted to buy too, and you weren’t saving money like this, were you? If you can’t do what you want and end up regretting it, that regret can come back even more strongly later.”

Lee Gwan-hee protested, “I held back,” but Kim Tae-sul immediately disagreed. “You didn’t hold back. You drive an expensive car. You wear a RollXX watch,” he said, revealing the twist. He had hit the nail on the head about Lee Gwan-hee’s spending, despite his usual emphasis on saving.

Yu Si-eun wasn’t backing down either. She brought up an incident that had upset her because of Lee Gwan-hee’s usual excessive frugality. “I pay for my own taxis, but he gives me a hard time for taking one. It’s a 10,000-won trip. Sure, taking the bus would be good, but he takes me home on a bicycle. An electric bicycle,” she said.

Lee Gwan-hee explained, “How about leaving 30 minutes earlier and taking the bus, imagining you have a chauffeur? It’s about building good habits.” He said he had suggested it because he wanted his girlfriend to get into the habit of using public transportation.

But after hearing that, Kim Tae-sul pointed out a flaw in Lee Gwan-hee’s reasoning. “What I don’t understand is, if taking the bus and things like that is a good habit, then you should sell your car and take the bus to and from work too. Your monthly lease payments cost a lot more. Taking a taxi would actually make more sense,” he said pointedly.

He continued, “If that’s the kind of spending habit you expect, then you should do it yourself. Gwan-hee isn’t wrong, but the way you’re communicating it is. The other person can’t understand you, can they? Show them through your actions first so they can understand. Rather than saying a hundred words, sell your car, get up a little earlier, and take the subway as if you had a chauffeur. You should live that way too. If you do, your actions will make them think, ‘I should learn from that.’ But you’re always riding comfortably with the air conditioning on in the morning while paying several million won a month in lease payments,” he admonished.

Lee Gwan-hee finally replied, “All right. I’ll put my car up for sale on a used-car site tonight,” drawing laughs. Kim Tae-sul didn’t stop there and continued to defend Yu Si-eun: “Then you shouldn’t wear nice clothes like these either. Sell all your watches. You don’t let her buy jewelry, but you’ve bought plenty yourself. That hat of yours looks nice too. At her age, she wants to dress up and experience more.”

Yu Si-eun then hit back. Referring to Lee Gwan-hee’s spending habits, she said, “He spends a ton of money on Lego. Each car costs 600,000 to 700,000 won, and he collects loads of them. He collects whiskey too.” While holding her spending to a strict standard, he himself was spending a considerable amount on his hobbies.

When Lee Gwan-hee defended himself by saying, “That’s my only hobby,” Yu Si-eun shot back, “What’s my only hobby, then?” drawing laughs. Their argument over spending took a new turn when it became clear that Lee Gwan-hee was lenient about spending on his own hobbies too.

Finally, Kim Tae-sul offered a special solution for the couple. “Let me give you the answer. The things you buy increase in value later, and that’s how you make money, right? Then make that investment in your girlfriend. Why not invest so that she can make more money later? That way, your girlfriend might do really well and become hugely successful. This is much faster,” he advised.

Lee Gwan-hee and Yu Si-eun first met when they appeared together on the Netflix dating reality show “Single’s Inferno 3,” released in 2023. The two announced their relationship in July this year and have continued dating publicly.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.